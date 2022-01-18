Brighton vs Chelsea live stream: Premier League preview, kick off time and team news

Chelsea will look to put the disappointment of Sunday’s result against Manchester City behind them and get back to winning ways when they face in-form Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League tonight.

Thomas Tuchel’s side has struggled in the league of late and need a result to keep some breathing distance between themselves and the chasing pack for the UEFA Champions League places.

Brighton, on the other hand, have been a surprise package in the league this season and find themselves in 9th place. A big Chelsea scalp this evening could see Graham Potter’s team enter the conversation for the Europa League spots.

Brighton vs Chelsea live stream

If you’re looking to follow the Brighton vs Chelsea Premier League match, then Livescorebet has you covered.

If you are new to the betting site, you can sign up to Livescorebet and listen to a live radio stream of the game, as well as follow all the key moments LIVE on screen, just by opening an account.

Just ensure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet within 24 hours of the event to be able to listen in.

You can join Livescorebet by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim a lucrative welcome offer and effectively bet on the game for free.

Join Livescorebet and follow Brighton vs Chelsea

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Brighton vs Chelsea Preview

The last time in-form Brighton graced our TV screens, Graham Potter’s side scraped a 1-1 draw at home to Crystal Palace thanks to an 87th minute own goal courtesy of Palace’s Joachim Andersen.

Brighton may have been fortunate to snatch a point in that game given the late nature of the equalizer. But, the result was nothing less than the Seagulls deserved – all things considered.

Potter’s side dominated the game on the stats sheet, keeping 64% of the possession and firing 19 shots at goal compared to just three from Patrick Vieira’s Palace.

The result means that Brighton occupy 9th place in the EPL and are now undefeated in five matches, including four in the Premier League. This recent good run of form also includes the 1-1 draw away at Stamford Bridge over the festive period.

In the Premier League, Brighton are yet to taste victory against Chelsea. But Potter’s side will take solace from the fact that four of the last five games against the Blues (including a friendly result) have ended in draws.

Chelsea most recently lost away at the Etihad when a certain Belgian midfield king popped up with a 25-yard strike into the keeper’s bottom left. Kevin De Bruyne’s goal was all that separated Manchester City and Chelsea on the scoresheet, but the reality is that Chelsea looked miles off their opponents; certainly in an attacking sense.

The loss saw Tuchel’s Blues slip 13 points adrift of Pep Guardiola’s City in the Premier League table and all but ended their quest for a first title since under Antonio Conte’s squad lifted the trophy in the 2016/17 season.

Since losing the likes of Ben Chilwell and Reese Hames to injury, Chelsea’s league form has been poor. The Blues have struggled in front of goal; have kept just one clean sheet in 10 EPL games, and have won just one of their last six EPL matches.

If this run of form continues, Chelsea risk being dragged into the fight for the Champions League spots, with London rivals Spurs and Arsenal hot on their heels, along with West Ham, Manchester United, and even in-form Wolverhampton Wanderers who aren’t far behind either.

Make no mistake, Thomas Tuchel’s side is in desperate need of a win at the Amex later tonight to reinvigorate their season.

If you’d like to read our Brighton vs Chelsea betting predictions instead, click the link.

There are also a host of Brighton vs Chelsea betting offers available for this game, click here to find out more.

When does Brighton vs Chelsea kick-off?

The English Premier League clash: Brighton vs Chelsea kicks off at 20:00 BST, on the 18th of January, at the Amex Stadium, Brighton.

Join Livescorebet and follow Brighton vs Chelsea

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Brighton vs Chelsea Team News

Brighton team news

Brighton’s Lewis Dunk will once again miss out with a knee problem. Joining him on the sidelines for the Chelsea match are Adam Lallana, Enock Mwepu, and Jeremy Sarmiento.

Malian midfielder Yves Bissouma will also be absent for the visit of Chelsea since he’s away on AFCON duty with the national side, meaning Jakub Moder is expected to continue his role in the center of the park.

Brighton predicted lineup vs Chelsea:

Sanchez; Lamptey, Burn, Webster, Cucurella; Gross, Lallana, Moder, Mac Allister; Maupay, Trossard

Chelsea team news Reece James and Ben Chilwell are still out injured for the Blues, much to Tuchel’s dismay – Chelsea are just not the same side without the English wingbacks on the flanks. Trevor Chalobah is also out injured, as is CB Andreas Christensen who recently tested positive for COVID-19. First-choice goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy is away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, meaning Kepa Arrizabalaga will keep his place in the team despite being widely criticized for his positioning on the Kevin De Bruyne goal for Manchester City at the weekend.

Chelsea predicted line-up vs Brighton:

Kepa; T Silva, Rudiger, Sarr; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Werner

Join Livescorebet and follow Brighton vs Chelsea