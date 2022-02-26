Countries
Brighton vs Aston Villa prediction: Prediction betting tips, odds and free bet

Brighton will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend.

Match Info Date: 26th February 2022

Kick-off: 15:00 pm BST, Amex Stadium.

Brighton vs Aston Villa Prediction

The home side have picked up just one win from their last six league matches and they will be under pressure to produce a winning performance here.

Meanwhile, Villa are heading into this game on the back of two consecutive league defeats and they will be looking to bounce back strongly.

Both teams are quite evenly matched on current form and it remains to be seen who comes out on top here.

Brighton vs Aston Villa Prediction: Brighton 1-1 Aston Villa @ 6/1 with Tebwin

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

  Check out the best Brighton vs Aston Villa betting offers
  Find out where to watch Brighton vs Aston Villa live stream

Brighton vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 14 goals. Bet on under 2.5 goals here.

Aston Villa are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Brighton. Bet on the visitors to pick up all three points here.

Brighton vs Aston Villa betting tip: Get under 2.5 goals at 13/18.

Brighton vs Aston Villa Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Brighton vs Aston Villa from Tebwin:

Match-winner:

Brighton: 23/20 with Tebwin

Draw: 23/10 with Tebwin

Aston Villa: 5/2 with Tebwin

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 13/10 with Tebwin

Under: 13/18 with Tebwin

