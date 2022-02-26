Brighton vs Aston Villa prediction: Prediction betting tips, odds and free bet

Brighton will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend.

Match Info Date: 26th February 2022

Kick-off: 15:00 pm BST, Amex Stadium.

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

Brighton vs Aston Villa Prediction

The home side have picked up just one win from their last six league matches and they will be under pressure to produce a winning performance here.

Meanwhile, Villa are heading into this game on the back of two consecutive league defeats and they will be looking to bounce back strongly.

Both teams are quite evenly matched on current form and it remains to be seen who comes out on top here.

Brighton vs Aston Villa Prediction: Brighton 1-1 Aston Villa @ 6/1 with Tebwin.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

Check out the best Brighton vs Aston Villa betting offers

Find out where to watch Brighton vs Aston Villa live stream

Brighton vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 14 goals. Bet on under 2.5 goals here.

Aston Villa are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Brighton. Bet on the visitors to pick up all three points here.

Brighton vs Aston Villa betting tip: Get under 2.5 goals at 13/18.

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

Brighton vs Aston Villa Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Brighton vs Aston Villa from Tebwin:

Match-winner:

Brighton: 23/20 with Tebwin

Draw: 23/10 with Tebwin

Aston Villa: 5/2 with Tebwin

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 13/10 with Tebwin

Under: 13/18 with Tebwin

Brighton vs Aston Villa Free Bet

Tebwin are offering new customers £30 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected Premier League matches throughout the rest of the competition. How to claim the Tebwin sign-up offer: