Brighton vs Aston Villa prediction: Prediction betting tips, odds and free bet

Brighton will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend.
Match Info Date: 26th February 2022
Kick-off: 15:00 pm BST, Amex Stadium.
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Brighton vs Aston Villa Prediction
The home side have picked up just one win from their last six league matches and they will be under pressure to produce a winning performance here.
Meanwhile, Villa are heading into this game on the back of two consecutive league defeats and they will be looking to bounce back strongly.
Both teams are quite evenly matched on current form and it remains to be seen who comes out on top here.
Brighton vs Aston Villa Prediction: Brighton 1-1 Aston Villa @ 6/1 with Tebwin.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
- Check out the best Brighton vs Aston Villa betting offers
- Find out where to watch Brighton vs Aston Villa live stream
Brighton vs Aston Villa Betting Tips
The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 14 goals. Bet on under 2.5 goals here.
Aston Villa are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Brighton. Bet on the visitors to pick up all three points here.
Brighton vs Aston Villa betting tip: Get under 2.5 goals at 13/18.
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Brighton vs Aston Villa Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Brighton vs Aston Villa from Tebwin:
Match-winner:
Brighton: 23/20 with Tebwin
Draw: 23/10 with Tebwin
Aston Villa: 5/2 with Tebwin
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 13/10 with Tebwin
Under: 13/18 with Tebwin
Brighton vs Aston Villa Free Bet
Tebwin are offering new customers £30 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook. Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected Premier League matches throughout the rest of the competition. How to claim the Tebwin sign-up offer:
- Click here to go to the Tebwin offer
- Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
- Deposit between £10 on the Parimatch sportsbook at the required odds
- Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your £30 in Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins