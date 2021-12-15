Football Betting Tips – Brighton v Wolverhampton Wanderers preview & prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 19:30 GMT, Amex Stadium.
Brighton v Wolverhampton Wanderers preview
Brighton v Wolverhampton Wanderers team news
Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting line-up: Sanchez; Lamptey, Roberts, Burn, Cucurella; Bissouma, Mwepu; Gross, Mac Allister, March; Maupay
Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting line-up: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri; Traore, Hwang, Podence
Brighton v Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide
Brighton v Wolverhampton Wanderers betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Brighton v Wolverhampton Wanderers from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Brighton – 29/20
• Draw – 2/1
• Wolverhampton Wanderers – 23/10
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10
Brighton v Wolverhampton Wanderers prediction
2/1 with Betfred
