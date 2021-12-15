Countries
Football Betting Tips – Brighton v Wolverhampton Wanderers preview & prediction

Brighton will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League this week.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 19:30 GMT, Amex Stadium. 

Brighton v Wolverhampton Wanderers preview

Graham Potter’s side have been quite underwhelming after an impressive start to the season and the home fans will be demanding all three points here.
 
Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently 10th in the league table and they are under pressure to pick up a win as well.

Brighton v Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting line-up: Sanchez; Lamptey, Roberts, Burn, Cucurella; Bissouma, Mwepu; Gross, Mac Allister, March; Maupay

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting line-up: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri; Traore, Hwang, Podence

Brighton v Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide

Brighton are coming into this game on the back of five draws and a defeat in their last six league matches.
 
Wolverhampton Wanderers have lost three and drawn two of their last six league matches.
 
Both sides will fancy their chances against each other and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top here.

Brighton v Wolverhampton Wanderers betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Brighton v Wolverhampton Wanderers from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Brighton 29/20
• Draw – 2/1
• Wolverhampton Wanderers – 23/10

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10

Brighton v Wolverhampton Wanderers prediction

Brighton have failed to win any of their last six league matches but they have made themselves difficult to beat and they are unbeaten in five of their last six outings.
 
Furthermore, Wolves have struggled to score goals recently and they have not scored in their last four matches in the Premier League. This should be a close contest between two evenly matched sides and they are likely to cancel each other out.
 

Prediction: Bet on a draw at 2/1 with Betfred

