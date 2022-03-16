Brighton v Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

Tottenham looking to return to winning ways at the expense of under-pressure Brighton who have forgotten how to win.

How to watch Brighton v Tottenham live stream for free

Sign up to Livescore by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the Brighton v Tottenham live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Brighton v Tottenham live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

Livescore – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Brighton v Tottenham preview

Brighton were extremely lucky to have lost their recent Premier League encounter against Liverpool 2-0. The Seagulls could have seen Robert Sanchez sent off for a reckless high challenge on Luis Diaz. The result meant that Graham Potter’s side fell further down the league rankings.

They had made a very good start to the new campaign but after losing five games on the trot, their form is akin to that of a team fighting for survival. And the only reason why they’re above the red zone is because they made a strong start to the campaign.

Potter’s side have lost three straight games at home so the stage is set for Antonio Conte to move on from last week’s defeat to Manchester United.

Spurs were put to the task by a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick in a game they lost 3-2. Matches between these two have often been high scoring encounters but Conte would be eager for more stability from his backline this time around.

The Londoners have an outside chance of claiming a Champions League spot. They have games in hand on Wolves, West Ham United and Manchester United. But four defeats in the last six away games means that Tottenham need to work on their away form if they’re to climb further up the table.

Spurs have often done well against Brighton so a much-needed win for the visitors could be on the cards.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Brighton v Spurs team news

Brighton team news

Adam Lallana barely lasted eight minutes against Liverpool as a sub before coming off due to a hamstring issue. The issue is claimed as a minor one but the former Southampton man is likely to miss out.

Adam Webster is still a few days away from full fitness.

Enock Mwepu returns to full fitness with Jakub Moder and Pascal Gross set to be handed starts.

Brighton predicted line-up

Sanchez; Lamptey, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella; Bissouma, Moder; March, Gross, Trossard; Maupay

Spurs team news

Spurs will be without Ryan Sessegnon who might be seen after the international break. Japhet Tanganga and Oliver Skipp are out as well. In Sessegnon’s place, Sergio Reguillon is slated for another start.

Emerson Royal, Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura might be handed starts but expect Dejan Kulusevski to make an impact.

Tottenham predicted lineup

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Brighton v Spurs free bets