Football Betting Tips – Brighton v Brentford preview & prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 20:00 GMT, Amex Stadium.
Brighton v Brentford preview
Brighton v Brentford team news
Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup: Sanchez; Lamptey, Veltman, Duffy, Cucurella; Gross, Bissouma, Moder; March, Maupay, Trossard
Brentford possible starting lineup: Fernandez; Pinnock, Jansson, Sorensen; Canos, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry; Toney, Mbeumo
Brighton v Brentford form guide
Brighton v Brentford betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Brighton v Brentford from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Brighton – 19/20
• Draw – 12/5
• Brentford – 10/3
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10
Brighton v Brentford prediction
Prediction: Draw at 12/5 with Betfred
Bet on a draw at 12/5 with Betfred
Brighton v Brentford Free Bet at Betfred
Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £30 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £30 in free bets.
To get £30 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:
- Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page
- Using promotional code SPORTS60, sign up and make a small deposit
- Bet £10 on any sports event
- Once your qualifying bet has settled, Betfred will deposit £30 in free bets into your account
Click here to get £30 in free sports bets at Betfred