Football Betting Tips – Brighton v Brentford preview & prediction

50 mins ago

Brighton will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 20:00 GMT, Amex Stadium. 

Brighton v Brentford preview

The Seagulls are currently 13th in the league table with just four wins from 16 league matches and Graham Potter will demand a strong performance from his players here.
 
Brentford are level on points with Brighton and the newly promoted outfit will be hoping to pick up an important away win this weekend.

Brighton v Brentford team news

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup: Sanchez; Lamptey, Veltman, Duffy, Cucurella; Gross, Bissouma, Moder; March, Maupay, Trossard

Brentford possible starting lineup: Fernandez; Pinnock, Jansson, Sorensen; Canos, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry; Toney, Mbeumo

Brighton v Brentford form guide

Brighton are coming into this game on the back of an 11 match winless run in the Premier League and the home fans will demand a strong performance on Sunday.
 
 Meanwhile, Brentford are unbeaten in four of their last five Premier League matches and they will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset here.

Brighton v Brentford betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Brighton v Brentford from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Brighton 19/20
• Draw – 12/5
• Brentford – 10/3

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10

Brighton v Brentford prediction

Both teams are quite evenly matched and this should be a close contest.
 
Neither side are in particularly good form right now and they are likely to cancel each other out. A draw seems quite likely this weekend.
 

Prediction: Draw at 12/5 with Betfred

Bet on a draw at 12/5 with Betfred

