Brighton vs Manchester United Betting Tips: Premier League Predictions and Odds

Premier League action returns on Saturday, and we are into the final four games of the season. Taking a look ahead to the fixtures, we have put together a quick preview of Brighton’s clash with United where we’ve offered some of our predictions and where to find the best odds.

Brighton vs United Betting Tips

Our Tip – Draw and BTTS @ 61/20 on BetStorm

This is seemingly a hard one to call, but we’re predicting a fairly even contest.

While Manchester United returned to winning ways with comfortable win over Brentford last time out, they face a Brighton side intent on finishing the season in a strong position. With just one defeat in their last five, Graham Potter’s side look a difficult outfit to beat at this moment in time.

This, coupled with United’s patchy away record in which they have won just six of their games away from Old Trafford, we are predicting a narrow draw but both teams to score.

Brighton vs United Predictions

Our Prediction – 1-1 @ 53/10 on BetStorm

Our prediction for this one is a 1-1 draw.

We can see this be a tight affair in which Brighton will look to nullify United’s onslaught for the majority, while the Seagulls can create lots of chances on the transition particularly with the Red Devils’ shaky midfield.

Despite Brighton’s away from being considerably more favourable than their faltering performances at the Amex, we’re predicting a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Brighton vs United Odds