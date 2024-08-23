Soccer

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United: Where To Watch In US, Preview & Prediction

Sushan Chakraborty
Brighton vs Manchester United

Looking to extend their winning run to two games, Manchester United will make the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Matchday 2 of the 2024-25 Premier League season. Continue reading to get all the key info about one of the most highly anticipated matches of the weekend.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United: Date, Time, and Where To Watch In US

Brighton & Hove Albion will welcome Manchester United to Falmer Stadium on Saturday, August 24. The game will kick off at 12.30 pm BST / 7.30 am ET / 4:30 am PT.

Fans in the United States can tune into the Universo channel to watch the game live on TV. One can also stream the match live through Peacock Premium.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United: Preview

Form

Brighton & Hove Albion delivered a jaw-dropping performance in the Premier League opener against Everton at Goodison Park. Playing their first Premier League match under new manager Fabian Hurzeler, the Seagulls came away with a comfortable 3-0 victory. Kaoru Mitoma opened the scoring for Brighton in the 25th minute while Danny Welbeck got the insurance goal in the 56th.

Ten minutes after Welbeck’s strike, Ashley Young got marching orders, allowing Brighton to turn the screws. Simon Adingra popped up with the third goal of the night in the 87th minute, securing a 3-0 win for the visitor.

Manchester United also claimed a victory on Matchday 1, but theirs was far from straightforward. Erik ten Hag’s side struggled to impose themselves upon Fulham at Old Trafford and looked toothless in the final third. Luckily, new signing Joshua Zirkzee came to United’s rescue, dispatching a matchwinning strike in the 87th minute, securing a 1-0 victory.

Team News

Brighton stars Solly March (knee), Bart Verbruggen (undisclosed), Julio Enciso (knee), and Igor (undisclosed) will sit this one out whereas Evan Ferguson (ankle) and Pervis Estupinan (calf) are doubtful.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will be without Luke Shaw (calf), Leny Yoro (foot), Victor Lindelof (undisclosed), Rasmus Hojlund (hamstring), and Tyrell Malacia (knee). Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho are doubtful.

Head-to-Head

Unsurprisingly, the 20-time English champions have a massive lead in head-to-head statistics. The two teams have locked horns 33 times, with United winning 22, losing seven, and drawing five.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United: Prediction

Brighton outclassed and outplayed Everton in their Premier League opener whereas Manchester United was fortunate to come away with a win against Fulham. We expect both to be uncomfortable in Saturday’s fixture, but a confident Brighton just might edge United out. We are backing his hosts to bag a 2-1 victory in the Premier League brawl.

