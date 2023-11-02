The Bright Future odds for the Breeders’ Cup Classic are +800 with the best US sportsbooks ahead of Saturday’s feature contest worth $6m at Santa Anita Park.

The Breeders’ Cup Classic betting odds for Bright Future sees Todd Pletcher’s charge priced at +800 as he looks to complete a hat-trick of wins.

Todd Pletcher won this contest back in 2019 with Vino Rosso, and will hope for more success with Bright Future, who has won his last two races including the Grade 1 Gold Cup Stakes at Saratoga when seen last.

This one is of course a much harder race, but he is hard to rule out considering he has only finished out of the frame once in his career so far.

It’s also worth noting that Bright Future shares the same owners (Repole and Vinny Viola trainer (Pletcher) as Vino Rosso, the connections’ only Classic winner to date.

With three wins from five career starts, no matter what the outcome on Saturday, this four-year-old has a “bright future” ahead of him regardless.

See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Classic odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.

Arabian Knight @ +300

White Abarrio @ +400

Ushba Tesoro @ +400

Saudi Crown @ +800

Bright Future @ +800

Derma Sotogake @ +1200

Zandon @ +1400

Proxy @ +1400

Clapton @ +2500

Seno Buscador @ +2500

Dreamlike @ +3000

Missed The Cut @ +5000

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request

What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Classic?

📅Time/Date: 3:40pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)

🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita ( 1 1/4 miles)

💰 Purse: $6m

📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV

🎲 Odds: Arabian Knight @ +300 | White Abarrio @ +400 | Ushba Tesoro @ +400

WATCH: Bright Future Wins Gold Cup Stakes At Saratoga