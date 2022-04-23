Brentford vs Totttenham Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 8/1 Shot

Tottenham will be looking to continue their push for Champions League qualification with a win over Brentford in the Premier League this Saturday.

Antonio Conte’s men are currently 4th in the league table and they are coming into this game on the back of a narrow defeat against Brighton at home.

Spurs cannot afford to drop points at this stage of the season if they want to finish in the top four and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly.

Spurs are unbeaten in the last four meetings against Brentford and it remains to be seen whether they can grind out an important away when here.

Meanwhile, Brentford are 12th in the league table and they are coming into this contest on the back of five wins from the last six league matches.

Thomas Franks’s side are in impressive form right now and they will fancy their chances of getting something out of this contest.

Take a look below at what we are backing for our 15/8 Brentford vs Tottenham bet builder tips.

Brentford vs Tottenham Bet Builder Tips

Spurs to win @ 17/20 with LiveScore Bet

Despite the fact that they were beaten by Brighton in their last outing, Spurs have picked up four wins from the last five league matches and they have shown tremendous improvement since the arrival of Antonio Conte.

Key players like Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min are in red hot form and they will be expected to pick up a win here.

Furthermore, they have an excellent head to head record against Brentford.



Both teams to score @ 7/10 with LiveScore Bet

Brentford are in exceptional form right now and Spurs cannot afford to underestimate them.

The home side have failed to win just one of the last six Premier League matches and star striker Ivan Toney is in impressive form right now.

Both teams will fancy their chances of picking up all three points here and this could be an evenly matched contest.

Brentford have scored 14 goals in their last six matches across all competitions and Spurs have managed 16 goals in that time.



Ivan Toney to score anytime @ 15/8 with LiveScore Bet

The 26-year-old has been outstanding in recent weeks and he will fancy his chances of getting on the scoresheet here.

Toney has scored nine goals in his last 10 matches for Brentford and he has picked up two assists along the way as well.



Brentford vs Tottenham Bet Builder Tip @ 8/1 with LiveScore Bet

Bet on Tottenham to win, BTTS, each team to receive more than one booking and both teams to have more than four corners.