Brentford vs Tottenham Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Brentford will play against Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday at Brentford Community Stadium, with both teams having had contrasting seasons so far.

Brentford vs Tottenham Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Brentford 16/5 Tottenham 17/20 Draw 11/4

Brentford vs Tottenham Predictions

Both teams have been in good form recently, which should be evident in Saturday’s encounter.

Sergi Canos, Zanka, Ethan Pinnock, and Frank Onyeka will all be unavailable due to injury for Brentford. Following their 1-0 loss to Brighton last time out, Tottenham has no new injury concerns. Injury has ruled out Japhet Tanganga, Matt Doherty, and Oliver Skipp.

We expect a close contest, with neither side emerging victorious in a draw. Now back to our Brentford vs Tottenham prediction using any of these betting sites.

Brentford vs Tottenham prediction: Brentford 1-1 Tottenham @ 11/4 with Bet UK

Brentford vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Brentford, who won their previous match, will be hoping for a repeat performance after a 1-2 Premier League victory against Watford. Brentford has been prolific in front of goals recently, scoring in each of their previous six games.

During that time, they scored 14 goals and gave up a total of five. We’ll see if that pattern continues here.

On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to avenge their Premier League defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in their last match.

Goals have been celebrated 22 times in the previous 6 games in which Tottenham Hotspur have taken to the field, generating an average of 3.67 goals per match. Six of those goals have been scored by opposing clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur is unbeaten in their last two league-away matches heading into this fixture.

Brentford vs Tottenham betting tip: Brentford vs Tottenham to draw @ 11/4 with Bet UK

How to Watch Brentford vs Tottenham Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC. Alternatively, you can follow the Brentford vs Tottenham clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

When is Brentford vs Tottenham?

Brentford vs Tottenham will be held on 23rd April 2022.

What time does Brentford vs Tottenham Kick Off?

Brentford vs Tottenham will kick off at 21:30.

Brentford vs Tottenham Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Brentford Team News

Ethan Pinnock suffered a hamstring injury in Brentford’s win against Watford, thus Mads Bech Sorensen is filling in for the injured Pinnock this week.

Brentford Predicted Line Up

Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Sorensen, Henry; Janelt, Norgaard, Eriksen; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa

Tottenham Team News

Conte’s three long-term concerns remain the same for Tottenham, with Matt Doherty, Japhet Tanganga, and Oliver Skipp – who recently signed a new contract with the club until 2027 – all out of contention.

Tottenham Predicted Line Up

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Best Brentford vs Tottenham Free Bets