Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
Home News brentford vs tottenham odds prediction betting tips and live stream 23rd april 2022

Brentford vs Tottenham Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Updated

11 mins ago

on

brentford

Brentford will play against Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday at Brentford Community Stadium, with both teams having had contrasting seasons so far.

Brentford vs Tottenham Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Brentford 16/5 BetUK logo
Tottenham 17/20 BetUK logo
Draw 11/4 BetUK logo

Brentford vs Tottenham Predictions

Both teams have been in good form recently, which should be evident in Saturday’s encounter.

Sergi Canos, Zanka, Ethan Pinnock, and Frank Onyeka will all be unavailable due to injury for Brentford. Following their 1-0 loss to Brighton last time out, Tottenham has no new injury concerns. Injury has ruled out Japhet Tanganga, Matt Doherty, and Oliver Skipp.

We expect a close contest, with neither side emerging victorious in a draw. Now back to our Brentford vs Tottenham prediction using any of these betting sites.

Brentford vs Tottenham prediction: Brentford 1-1 Tottenham @ 11/4 with Bet UK

Best Football Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Claim Offer

Brentford vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Brentford, who won their previous match, will be hoping for a repeat performance after a 1-2 Premier League victory against Watford. Brentford has been prolific in front of goals recently, scoring in each of their previous six games.

During that time, they scored 14 goals and gave up a total of five. We’ll see if that pattern continues here.

On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to avenge their Premier League defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in their last match.

Goals have been celebrated 22 times in the previous 6 games in which Tottenham Hotspur have taken to the field, generating an average of 3.67 goals per match. Six of those goals have been scored by opposing clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur is unbeaten in their last two league-away matches heading into this fixture.

Brentford vs Tottenham betting tip: Brentford vs Tottenham to draw @ 11/4 with Bet UK

How to Watch Brentford vs Tottenham Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC. Alternatively, you can follow the Brentford vs Tottenham clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from Brentford vs Tottenham with Bet UK

When is Brentford vs Tottenham?

Brentford vs Tottenham will be held on 23rd April 2022.

What time does Brentford vs Tottenham Kick Off?

Brentford vs Tottenham will kick off at 21:30.

Brentford vs Tottenham Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Brentford Team News

Ethan Pinnock suffered a hamstring injury in Brentford’s win against Watford, thus Mads Bech Sorensen is filling in for the injured Pinnock this week.

Brentford Predicted Line Up

Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Sorensen, Henry; Janelt, Norgaard, Eriksen; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa

Tottenham Team News

Conte’s three long-term concerns remain the same for Tottenham, with Matt Doherty, Japhet Tanganga, and Oliver Skipp – who recently signed a new contract with the club until 2027 – all out of contention.

Tottenham Predicted Line Up

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Best Brentford vs Tottenham Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...
458 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens