Brentford vs Newcastle prediction: Prediction betting tips, odds and free bet

Newcastle United will be looking to build on their recent unbeaten run when they take on Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Match Info Date: 26th February 2022

Kick-off: 15:00 pm BST, Brentford Community Stadium.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly Offer Terms 18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Newcastle United will be looking to build on their recent unbeaten run when they take on Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Brentford vs Newcastle Prediction

Newcastle are unbeaten in their last six Premier League matches and they have picked up three wins from their last four outings.

The Magpies will be confident of extending their recent run of form with an away win here.

Meanwhile, Brentford have lost five of their last six league matches and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly at home.

Brentford vs Newcastle Prediction: Brentford 1-2 Newcastle @ 44/5 with Parimatch.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly Offer Terms 18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Check out the best Brentford vs Newcastle betting offers

Find out where to watch Brentford vs Newcastle live stream

Brentford vs Newcastle Betting Tips

Brentford have lost six of their last seven matches in the Premier League. Bet on Newcastle to pick up all three points here.

The last five matches between these two sides have produced a total of 19 golds. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

Newcastle have a very poor away record in the Premier League and they have failed to win ten of their last eleven matches on their travels. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.

Brentford vs Newcastle betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 31/21.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly Offer Terms 18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Brentford vs Newcastle Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Brentford vs Newcastle from Parimatch:

Match-winner:

Brentford: 29/20 with Parimatch

Draw: 21/10 with Parimatch

Newcastle: 21/10 with Parimatch

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 31/21 with Parimatch

Under: 7/11 with Parimatch

Brentford vs Newcastle Free Bet

Parimatch are offering new customers £30 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly Offer Terms 18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected Premier League matches throughout the rest of the competition. How to claim the Parimatch sign-up offer: