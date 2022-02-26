Brentford vs Newcastle prediction: Prediction betting tips, odds and free bet

Newcastle United will be looking to build on their recent unbeaten run when they take on Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
Match Info Date: 26th February 2022
Kick-off: 15:00 pm BST, Brentford Community Stadium.
Newcastle United will be looking to build on their recent unbeaten run when they take on Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
Brentford vs Newcastle Prediction
Newcastle are unbeaten in their last six Premier League matches and they have picked up three wins from their last four outings.
The Magpies will be confident of extending their recent run of form with an away win here.
Meanwhile, Brentford have lost five of their last six league matches and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly at home.
Brentford vs Newcastle Prediction: Brentford 1-2 Newcastle @ 44/5 with Parimatch.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Brentford vs Newcastle Betting Tips
Brentford have lost six of their last seven matches in the Premier League. Bet on Newcastle to pick up all three points here.
The last five matches between these two sides have produced a total of 19 golds. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.
Newcastle have a very poor away record in the Premier League and they have failed to win ten of their last eleven matches on their travels. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.
Brentford vs Newcastle betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 31/21.
Brentford vs Newcastle Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Brentford vs Newcastle from Parimatch:
Match-winner:
Brentford: 29/20 with Parimatch
Draw: 21/10 with Parimatch
Newcastle: 21/10 with Parimatch
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 31/21 with Parimatch
Under: 7/11 with Parimatch
Brentford vs Newcastle Free Bet
Parimatch are offering new customers £30 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook. Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected Premier League matches throughout the rest of the competition. How to claim the Parimatch sign-up offer:
- Click here to go to the Parimatch offer
- Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
- Deposit between £10 on the Parimatch sportsbook at the required odds
- Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your £30 in Bet Credits
