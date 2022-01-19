MANCHESTER UNITED travel to Brentford this evening, in what should be a fantastic clash for betting fans.

If you’re looking to place a few wagers on the contest, this is the page for you, as we’ve got details of the best Brentford vs Manchester United free bets available online.

How to claim Brentford vs Manchester United free bets

Claiming the Premier League free bets is a simple process which we have laid out below.

Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below

Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer

Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

Betfred Brentford vs Manchester United betting offer: Bet £10 get £60 in bonuses

Make your way over to Betfred today and you’ll be able to claim a stunning bonus. All you need to do is make a £10 qualifying bet and you’ll receive bonuses worth £60 – £20 in free sports bets, £10 for Lotto free bets and £30 worth of free spins.

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Grab £60 in bonuses at Betfred today

LiveScore Bet Brentford vs Manchester United betting offer: Bet £10 get £20 in free bets

Head over to LiveScore Bet for a fantastic free bet bonus offer. Simply make a £10 qualifying bet and you’ll receive £20 in free bets, which you can use to bet on this evening’s Brentford vs Manchester United Premier League match.

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Claim your £20 Brentford vs Manchester United free bets

Bet Storm Brentford vs Manchester United offer: Bet £10 get a £30 free bet

Make your way over to Bet Storm today and you’ll find that they’re giving all new customers a fantastic £30 free bet. To claim this amazing offer, just make a qualifying bet of £10 or more. The free money will then be added to your account straight away.

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply.

Claim your fantastic £30 free bet at Bet Storm today

Bet UK Brentford vs Manchester United free bets: Bet £10 get £30 in free bets

Head over to Bet UK using the link below and you’ll be able to claim a superb Brentford vs Manchester United free bet. All you need to do is place a £10 bet at the site and you’ll find the free bet is yours!

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry.

Grab your Brentford vs Manchester United free bets at Bet UK

Virgin Bet Brentford vs Manchester United bonus offer: Bet £10, get £20 in free bets

Virgin Bet have a fantastic Brentford vs Manchester United bonus offer. Head to their site using the link below and make a £10 qualifying bet. You’ll then find yourself receiving £20 in free bets.

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Claim £20 in free bets today at Virgin Bet