Brentford vs Leeds United Betting Tips: Premier League Predictions and Odds

Brentford welcome Leeds United to West London on the final day of the Premier League season, with three points vital for Jesse Marsch’s side to avoid relegation back to the Championship.

Brentford vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Our Tip – Raphinha to score anytime @ 15/8 on 888sport

The Brazilian winger leads the way for Leeds United this season in Premier League goals scored with ten, and his side will be needing his goals more than ever on the final day.

Raphinha hasn’t found the back of the net for Leeds since the beginning of April where he scored the opener in a 3-0 victory away at Watford, and is a great price at 15/8 on 888sport.

The 25-year-old is never shy in having a crack on goal, averaging 2.4 shots per game and 0.7 shots on target per game during this campaign. His impressive performances for the Whites have reportedly caught the eye of European giants Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Raphinha is the favourite to bag an 11th league goal of the season for the visitors, ahead of teammates Patrick Bamford and Joe Gelhardt at 19/10 and 23/10 respectively.

Brentford vs Leeds United Predictions

Our Tip – Leeds to win 2-1 @ 9/1 on 888sport

In the last Premier League meeting between the pair, Brentford and Leeds played out a 2-2 draw following Patrick Bamford’s 95th minute equaliser to steal a point in West Yorkshire.

Sunday is nothing more than a dead rubber game for pride and dignity in Brentford’s eyes, but there’s quite a lot at stake for Leeds on the other hand – their status in the Premier League.

Jesse Marsch’s side returned to the Premier League in 2020 for the first time since 2004 and there’s a possibility their stint in England’s top flight could be a short one and finish after just two years.

Last season, Leeds were labelled as one of the most dangerous attacking teams in the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa but haven’t been able to recapture that form since the beginning of the new campaign.

Brentford’s record of 1.27 goals scored per game and 1.46 conceded per game is significantly greater than Leeds’ record of 1.08 goals per game and 2.11 conceded per game.

However with so much at stake for the Whites, we’re tipping Jesse Marsch to secure a massive three points and push his side ever closer to Premier League survival.

Brentford vs Leeds United Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Brentford 5/4 Draw 27/10 Leeds United 19/10

