Brentford vs Crystal Palace prediction: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bet

Brentford meet Crystal Palace in a lower/mid-table Premier League clash on Saturday, with both sides looking for three points to edge themselves away from the relegation battle ensuing below.

Match Info

Date: Saturday, February 12th

Kick-Off: 15:00 GMT, Brentford Community Stadium

Brentford vs Crystal Palace predictions

Prior to the scheduled defeat against high-flying Manchester City on Wednesday, Brentford were eliminated from the FA Cup, losing, 4-1, away to Everton in Frank Lampard’s first as Toffees boss.

The Bees’ league form prior to the above results hadn’t been much better either. Despite being widely congratulated in all quarters for working hard and playing the game in the right way, Thomas frank’s side has lost four games in a row to Wolverhampton, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Southampton, and has won just once in eight EPL matches.

The Bees home form against Crystal Palace is historically good (Brentford have won once and drawn twice vs Palace at home since 2009), but it’s hard to imagine that results from a decade ago will have any such bearing on this fixture come Saturday afternoon.

It’s almost a redundant statement, but Brentford need to create more chances, score more goals, and just defend a lot better than they have been if they hope to emerge with the three points against a solid-looking Crystal Palace.

Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace have picked up steam of late in terms of performance (not results). The likes of Nathan Ake, Odsonne Edouard, Wilfried Zaha, and Conor Gallagher have performed exceptionally well in the attacking transitions, and Palace have become one of those fashionable clubs that fans like to talk about as a result.

But, despite the exciting attacking play, recent results have been anything but steady for the Eagles. Vieira’s men did navigate a tricky Hartlepool fixture in the Cup, winning, 2-1, but had been struggling in the league before that. Palace picked up just four points from the last 15 available to them. But, even with the Cup break coming at a good time for the Eagles, they still failed to put struggling Norwich away on Wednesday, the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

More dropped points away against the Canaries means that Palace can barely afford to pass over another three vital points at the Community Stadium.

And, based solely on the fact that the Eagles have shown marginally better form in the past six EPL games, we’re backing Vieira’s side to get the job done on the road on Saturday.

Brentford vs Crystal Palace prediction: Crystal Palace to win on the moneyline @ 2/1with bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Brentford vs Crystal Palace betting tips

Brentford performed admirably against Manchester City on Wednesday. Thomas Frank’s side kept its shape well, worked hard, and was unfortunate not to snatch a goal against the run of the play.

Palace went behind to an early Teemu Pukki goal at Carrow Road but dominated the game from then on. The Eagles controlled 72 percent of the possession and amassed five shots on target to their opponent’s one.

It’s tough to compare team performances against opposition as different as Norwich and Manchester City. But, from what we saw on Wednesday night, both of these sides are up for the fight at present, which just gives us an inkling that both teams will score.

On top of that, Brentford haven’t kept a clean sheet in 14 games in all competitions. The Bees do tend to get on the scoreboard at the Community Stadium though, netting in each of their last three home games.

Using bet365’s Bet Builder tool, it’s possible to wager on a Crystal Palace to win and BTTS, providing improved odds of 6/1, leading to a potential £70.00 payout on just a £10 stake.

Brentford vs Crystal Palace betting tips: Palace to win the game with BTTS @ 6/1 with bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

