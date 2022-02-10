Brentford vs Crystal Palace betting offers: Premier League free bets

Brentford entertain Crystal Palace in a Premier League clash at the Brentford Community Stadium this Saturday.

The match sees the EPL’s 13th and 14th ranked sides go head to head, and, with neither side counting their chickens regarding the relegation scrap beneath them, both Brentford and Palace fans are likely to view this one as a six-pointer.

If you’re planning on betting on the action this Saturday, take a look at our selection of the best Brentford vs Crystal Palace betting offers available below.

Brentford vs Crystal Palace live stream and team news

Brentford vs Crystal Palace betting tips and prediction

How to claim Brentford vs Crystal Palace free bets

Claiming the Brentford vs Crystal Palace free bets featured in this article is straightforward:

Choose any of the offers from the list

Click the link to go to the bookmaker website

Sign up for a new betting account, taking care to fill in your basic details: name, age, address, etc.

Make your first deposit and wager a qualifying bet (see T&Cs for more details)

Claim the free bets

Bet365 Brentford vs Crystal Palace betting offer: Bet £10, get £50 in Bet Credits

New customers to bet365 stand to receive up to £50 in free bet credits just for signing up, making a small deposit, and placing a £10 qualifying bet on any sports market, including Brentford vs Crystal Palace in this Saturday’s EPL showdown.

Just click the link to head over to the site and place a qualifying bet of £10 or more and you’ll receive £50 in free bets, which you can use to bet on various markets.

Claim bet365’s Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

LiveScore Bet Brentford vs Crystal Palace betting offer: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

LiveScore Bet is offering £20 in Free Bets when you wager a £10 qualifying bet on their sportsbook ahead of Brentford vs Crystal Palace.

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Claim the LiveScore Bet Brentford vs Crystal Palace betting offer

Pari Match Brentford vs Crystal Palace Betting Offer: Get £30 in Bonuses

If you’re looking for an excellent free wager to spend on Brentford vs Crystal Palace on Saturday, then look no further than Pari Match.

New Pari Match customers are eligible to receive £30 in bonuses just for signing up and wagering a £5 qualifying bet on any sports market.

Have a read of the T&Cs below and click the link below to get started at Pari Match.

Claim Pari Match’s Bet £5 Get £30 in Free Bets Promo

Opt-In to this promotion. Place your first bet of £5 or more at odds of evens (2.00) or greater. You must do this within 7 days of registering an account. Each customer is only eligible to receive one Welcome Offer across our sports and casino offers. Customers who have received a welcome offer across any other BetVictor Brand from 1st October 2020 will not be eligible to receive a Parimatch welcome offer.

FansBet Brentford vs Crystal Palace free bet: Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

By creating a new betting account with FansBet, you can claim a £10 Brentford vs Crystal Palace Free Bet plus 10 Free Spins just by placing a £10 qualifying bet.

Click the link and go to FansBet to get registered and claim your free Premier League bets in time for the weekend’s action.

New customer offer; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; The Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+.

Claim the FansBet Brentford vs Crystal Palace betting offer

888sport Brentford vs Crystal Palace betting offer: Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

At 888sport, new customers can bet £10 and claim £40 in free bets + a £10 casino bonus when signing up in time for Brentford vs Crystal Palace.

For further details, simply click the link below and get yourself registered today:

£/€10 deposit using promo code “10FREE” – Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) – Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days – Free bet stakes not included in returns – Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days – Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Claim the 888sport Brentford vs Crystal Palace betting offer

Betfred Brentford vs Crystal Palace free bets: Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Betfred customers can claim £60 in Bonuses from a £10 qualifying bet in time for the Premier League match between Brentford vs Crystal Palace just by clicking the link below and signing up for an account.

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit, and place the first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. The first bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Claim the Betfred Brentford vs Crystal Palace betting offer

Bet UK Brentford vs Crystal Palace free bets: Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Signed up with Bet UK in time for Brentford vs Crystal Palace on Saturday to claim £30 in free football bets from a £10 qualifying wager.

See the T&Cs below for more details and click the link to sign up:

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7-day expiry.

Claim the Bet UK Brentford vs Crystal Palace betting offer

Check out the best football betting sites.

Mr Rex Brentford vs Crystal Palace Free Bets: Bet £15 Get £10 In Free Bets

By signing up at Mr Rex in time for Brentford vs Crystal Palace, you can get a £10 Free Bet when you wager a £15 qualifying bet.

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £10. Minimum Deposit: £10. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15. Bonus policy and Terms of Service apple. Gamble responsibly. | T&C apply

Claim the Mr Rex Brentford vs Crystal Palace betting offer

Mr Mega Brentford vs Crystal Palace betting offer: Bet £15 Get £10

Signing up for a new betting account with Mr Mega through the link below means that you can claim a £10 Free Bet by wagering £15 on any sports market, including Brentford vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend.

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets are not eligible. Neteller, Skrill, and Paypal are not eligible. T&Cs apply.

Claim the Mr Mega Brentford vs Crystal Palace betting offer