Brentford vs Burnley live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

Brentford are set to welcome Burnley to the Community Stadium in a Premier League relegation battle six-pointer this Saturday afternoon, and you can find out how to stream Brentford vs Burnley LIVE below.

Brentford vs Burnley live stream for free

Sign up to bet365 by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and watch the Brentford vs Burnley live stream online

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Brentford vs Burnley live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming capabilities and claim their excellent sign-up offers

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Brentford vs Burnley preview

Following a poor run of form that has most recently seen the Bees garner just four points from the last 15 available to them in the league, Brentford have slipped down to 15th place in the EPL table with 27 points from 28 games played.

Burnley, meanwhile, have been in the relegation places pretty much since the season began. But, -prior to recent defeats vs Chelsea & Leicester- a slight upturn in form has seen Sean Dyche’s team pick up big wins against the likes of Spurs and Brighton, taking seven points from the last 15 and clawing their way back into the fight for survival.

Now, the Clarets are 18th in the table with 21 points from 26 games. So, another win away against Brentford on Saturday could see Burnley both leapfrog Everton clear of the relegation zone (should the Toffees lose their game vs in-form Wolves on Sunday) and suck Brentford deeper into the drama at the foot of the Premier League.

Historial results between these two clubs most definitely give Burnley the edge, too: since 2003, the sides have faced off on four previous occasions, with the Clarets winning each game by scorelines of 3-0 (2003), 1-0 (2015), 3-1 (2016), and 3-1 in the reverse fixture at Turf Moor earlier this season.

All in all, both sides need a win, so fans should be in for a great game of football at the Community Stadium on Saturday. And, you can still find plenty of betting options, both before the match and live & in-play, for Brentford vs Burnley when you head over to bet365.

Furthermore, you can also stream the match LIVE, giving you the chance to watch and bet simultaneously.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Brentford vs Burnley team news

Brentford team news

Josh Dasilva will miss out on this relegation six-pointer due to a suspension picked up after this red card against Newcastle.

Christian Norgaard and Kristoffer Ajer are both also nursing light injuries and are likely to be game-time decisions for manager Thomas Frank. Assuming one or both of these players fails to start the match, it’s likely to mean another run out for Brentford’s new signing, the former Spurs playmaker Christian Eriksen who looked excellent vs Norwich last time out.

Brentford predicted line-up

Raya; Jorgensen, Jansson, Pinnock; Canos, Eriksen, Onyeka, Janelt, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney

Burnley team news

The Clarets will be without club captain Ben Mee & Erik Pieters (both knee), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf), Matej Vydra (hernia), and Dale Stephens (thigh).

But Maxwel Cornet has returned to fitness and looks sharp in training and could replace Jay Rodriguez up front, resuming what looked to be a developing partnership with Dutch powerhouse Wout Weghorst.

Burnley predicted lineup

Pope; Roberts, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor; Lennon, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Cornet, Weghorst

Brentford vs Burnley free bets