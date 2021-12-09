Countries
Football Betting Tips — Brentford v Watford Preview & Prediction

Brentford takes on Watford in the Premier League on Friday night.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 20:00 GMT, Brentford Community Stadium. 

Brentford v Watford preview

The newly-promoted outfit have been in mediocre form lately but they have shown some signs of recovery in their last few matches. The home side will be hoping to pick up all three points here.
 
Meanwhile, Watford are on a losing run and it will be interesting to see whether Claudio Ranieri can guide his side to a vital away win this week.

Brentford v Watford team news

Brentford possible starting lineup: Fernandez; Goode, Jansson, Pinnock; Rasmussen, Baptiste, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry; Mbuemo, Wissa

Watford possible starting lineup: Bachmann; Femenia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Rose; Dennis, Cleverley, Kucka, Sissoko, Pedro; King

Brentford v Watford form guide

Brentford are unbeaten in three of their last four Premier League matches but they have managed to pick up just one league win in their last six outings. The home fans will be expecting a strong performance from the players here and Brentford will fancy their chances against a struggling Watford side.
 
The Hornets have lost five of their last six Premier League matters and they will have to improve immensely in order to grind out an away win here. Watford have been abysmal on their travels recently and they have lost eleven of their last 13 away matches in the Premier League. 

Brentford v Watford betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Brentford v Watford from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Brentford 23/20
• Draw – 12/5
• Watford – 13/5

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 21/20
• Under – 13/14

Brentford v Watford prediction

Both teams will be desperate to pick up the three points here and this should be an open contest with a fair few chances for either side.
 
Brentford and Watford have both conceded 12 goals each in their last six Premier League outings and a high scoring game is on the cards this week.
 

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals at 21/20 with Betfred

