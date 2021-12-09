Football Betting Tips — Brentford v Watford Preview & Prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 20:00 GMT, Brentford Community Stadium.
Brentford v Watford preview
Brentford v Watford team news
Brentford possible starting lineup: Fernandez; Goode, Jansson, Pinnock; Rasmussen, Baptiste, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry; Mbuemo, Wissa
Watford possible starting lineup: Bachmann; Femenia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Rose; Dennis, Cleverley, Kucka, Sissoko, Pedro; King
Brentford v Watford form guide
Brentford v Watford betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Brentford v Watford from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Brentford – 23/20
• Draw – 12/5
• Watford – 13/5
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 21/20
• Under – 13/14
Brentford v Watford prediction
Prediction: Over 2.5 goals at 21/20 with Betfred
Bet on over 2.5 goals at 21/20 with Betfred
Brentford v Watford Free Bet at Betfred
Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £30 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £30 in free bets.
To get £30 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:
- Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page
- Using promotional code SPORTS60, sign up and make a small deposit
- Bet £10 on any sports event
- Once your qualifying bet has settled, Betfred will deposit £30 in free bets into your account