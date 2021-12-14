Countries
Football Betting Tips – Brentford v Manchester United preview & prediction

Brentford host Manchester United in the Premier League on Tuesday night and they will be hoping to pull off a morale-boosting win at home.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 19:30 GMT, Brentford Community Stadium. 

Brentford v Manchester United preview

The Bees are currently 10th in the league table and they have done reasonably well in their last few league matches.
 
Brentford have produced impressive performances against top teams like Liverpool this season and they will fancy their chances against an inconsistent Manchester United side.
 
The Red Devils have improved since the arrival of their new manager Ralf Rangnick and they will be hoping to continue their recent winning run with another victory away from home.

Brentford v Manchester United team news

Brentford possible starting line-up: Fernandez; Goode, Jansson, Janelt; Rasmussen, Jensen, Norgaard, Baptiste, Henry; Mbuemo, Canos

Manchester United possible starting line-up: De Gea; Dalot, Bailly, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo, Greenwood

Brentford v Manchester United form guide

Brentford are unbeaten in four of their last five Premier League matches.
 
Meanwhile, Manchester United have managed to pick up three Premier League wins in a row and they will be confident getting a good result here.
 
Furthermore, the Red Devils have been exceptional on their travels for a while now and they are undefeated in 32 of their last 34 away matches in the Premier League.

Brentford v Manchester United betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Brentford v Manchester United from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Brentford 3/1
• Draw – 11/4
• Manchester United – 10/11

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10

Brentford v Manchester United prediction

Brentford are likely to put up a fight here but Manchester United have the quality and the depth to grind out a result here.
 
The away side have regained their confidence to some extent since the arrival of their new manager and they should be able to pick up all three points in the end.
 

Prediction: Manchester United to win at 10/11 with Betfred

