Football Betting Tips – Brentford v Manchester United preview & prediction

Match Info
Kick-Off: 19:30 GMT, Brentford Community Stadium.
Brentford v Manchester United preview
Brentford v Manchester United team news
Brentford possible starting line-up: Fernandez; Goode, Jansson, Janelt; Rasmussen, Jensen, Norgaard, Baptiste, Henry; Mbuemo, Canos
Manchester United possible starting line-up: De Gea; Dalot, Bailly, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo, Greenwood
Brentford v Manchester United form guide
Brentford v Manchester United betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Brentford v Manchester United from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Brentford – 3/1
• Draw – 11/4
• Manchester United – 10/11
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10
Brentford v Manchester United prediction
Prediction: Manchester United to win at 10/11 with Betfred
