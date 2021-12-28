Football Betting Tips – Brentford v Manchester City preview & prediction

Pep Guardiola’s side are currently six points clear at the top of the Premier League table and they are in rampant form.

They are coming into this game on the back of a six three win over Leicester City and they will be hoping to pick up a comfortable away win here.

Meanwhile, Brentford were beaten by Brighton in their last outing and they have dropped to 13th in the standings.

It remains to be seen whether they can pick up a morale-boosting home win here.