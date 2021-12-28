Football Betting Tips – Brentford v Manchester City preview & prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 20:15 GMT, Brentford Community Stadium.
Brentford v Manchester City preview
Brentford v Manchester City team news
Brentford possible starting lineup: Fernandez; Pinnock, Sorensen, Jansson; Canos, Onyeka, Baptiste, Jensen, Thompson; Wissa, Toney
Manchester City possible starting lineup: Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne; Jesus, Foden, Grealish
Brentford v Manchester City betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Brentford v Manchester City from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Brentford – 18/1
• Draw – 7/1
• Manchester City – 1/6
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 7/15
• Under – 2/1
Brentford v Manchester City prediction
Prediction: Manchester City to win at 1/6 with Betfred
