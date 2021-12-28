Countries
brentford v manchester city preview prediction and betting tips

Football Betting Tips – Brentford v Manchester City preview & prediction

20 mins ago

Manchester City will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win over Brentford on Wednesday evening.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 20:15 GMT, Brentford Community Stadium. 

Brentford v Manchester City preview

Pep Guardiola’s side are currently six points clear at the top of the Premier League table and they are in rampant form.
 
They are coming into this game on the back of a six three win over Leicester City and they will be hoping to pick up a comfortable away win here.
 
Meanwhile, Brentford were beaten by Brighton in their last outing and they have dropped to 13th in the standings.
 
It remains to be seen whether they can pick up a morale-boosting home win here.

Brentford v Manchester City team news

Brentford possible starting lineup: Fernandez; Pinnock, Sorensen, Jansson; Canos, Onyeka, Baptiste, Jensen, Thompson; Wissa, Toney

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne; Jesus, Foden, Grealish

Brentford v Manchester City form guide

Manchester City are in red hot form right now and they have won their last nine Premier League matches.
 
Furthermore, the Premier League leaders have scored at least four goals in their last three league matches and Brentford will have to be well organised at the back in order to avoid a thrashing.
 
The visitors have picked up just two wins in their last six matches and they have conceded four goals without reply in their last two matches.

Brentford v Manchester City betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Brentford v Manchester City from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Brentford 18/1
• Draw – 7/1
• Manchester City – 1/6

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 7/15
• Under – 2/1

Brentford v Manchester City prediction

Brentford are currently lacking in form and confidence and they will be up against one of the best teams in the world.
 
Manchester City are full of confidence after scoring 17 goals in their last three league matches and they will be the firm favourites to pick up all three points.
 

Prediction: Manchester City to win at 1/6 with Betfred

