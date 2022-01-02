Football Betting Tips – Brentford v Aston Villa preview & prediction

Brentford have failed to win four of their last five league matches but they have an impressive home record against Aston Villa.

The Bees have won their last three home matches against Aston Villa in all competitions and it remains to be seen whether they can pick up all three points here.

Villa have not beaten Brentford in their last six meetings and they will be desperate to turn things around here.

The visitors have won three of the last six Premier League matches.