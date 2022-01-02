Countries
Football Betting Tips – Brentford v Aston Villa preview & prediction

Steven Gerrard
Aston Villa will be hoping to pick up an important away win against Brentford in the Premier League this weekend.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 14:00 GMT, Brentford Community Stadium. 

Brentford v Aston Villa preview

The West Midlands club are currently 12th in the league table and they have shown improvement since the arrival of new manager Steven Gerrard. The visitors will fancy their chances of pulling off a win against an inconsistent Brentford side this week.
 
The home team are currently 14th in the league table but they have struggled in recent weeks after an impressive start to the season.

Brentford v Aston Villa team news

Brentford possible starting lineup: Fernandez; Pinnock, Jansson, Sorensen; Roerslev, Baptiste, Norgaard, Onyeka, Canos; Mbuemo, Toney

Aston Villa possible starting lineup: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Hause, Targett; McGinn, Luiz, Sanson; Buendia, Watkins, Ings

Brentford v Aston Villa form guide

Brentford have failed to win four of their last five league matches but they have an impressive home record against Aston Villa.
 
The Bees have won their last three home matches against Aston Villa in all competitions and it remains to be seen whether they can pick up all three points here.
 
Villa have not beaten Brentford in their last six meetings and they will be desperate to turn things around here.
 
The visitors have won three of the last six Premier League matches.

Brentford v Aston Villa betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Brentford v Aston Villa from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Brentford 21/10
• Draw – 9/4
• Aston Villa – 29/20

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 21/20
• Under – 10/11

Brentford v Aston Villa prediction

Three of the last five meetings between these two sides have ended in a draw and Sunday’s contest is unlikely to be any different.
 
The two teams are quite evenly matched on current form and they are likely they cancel each other out in a draw.
 

Bet on a draw at 9/4 with Betfred

