Breeders’ Cup Classic 2023 Trifecta Pick, Trends and Free Bets

Today’s Breeders’ Cup Classic 2023 is the big feature on a top nine-race card at Santa Anita as the horse racing world championships reach fever-pitch. With that in mind, we give you our Breeders’ Cup Classic trifecta 1-2-3 pick, plus hightlight the key big race trends and stats to have on your side.



Breeders’ Cup Classic 2023: Bob Baffert Eyes His Fifth Win

Trainer Bob Baffert has a top record in the Breeders’ Cup Classic – winning the race four times overall and is the leading barn in the history of the Classic.

Those Baffert wins have also all come since 2014, with the first being Bayern in 2014 and the most recent in 2020 with Authentic.

This year he’s also got a leading chance of adding to that with the Breeders’ Cup Classic favorite Arabian Knight expected to be a very popular pick. He’s only raced four times but has won three of those and heads here off beating the Haskell Stakes winner Geaux Rocket Ride by a neck in the Pacific Classic – a race last year’s winner of the Breeders’ Cup Classic, Flightline, took.

Breeders’ Cup Classic Trifecta Pick: Saudi Crown To Lead Them Home

Another barn that has a top recent Breeders’ Cup Classic record at the moment is Brad Cox – having won the main horse racing world championship race in 2021 with Knicks Go.

Cox has another big chance of adding to that with SAUDI CROWN. This front-running 3 year-old saw off Dreamlike in the Pennsylvania Derby last time out by a battling 1/2 a length and is a winner of four of his seven career starts.

Yes, that recent win came over 1 1/8m so there is some stamina concerns up a furlong, but Saudi Crown’s sire won a Kentucky Derby which gives hope he’ll last out. He’s been freshened up with 42 days off and being a 3 year-old gets a handy age weight allowance, which could just make him hard to peg back.

Of the rest, the easy Whitney Stakes winner White Abarrio had the useful pair Zandon ( 6 1/4) and Cody’s Wish (10) lengths back that day and a repeat of that effort would see him as a big player to use underneath with the already mentioned Arabian Knight, in the trifecta picks for today’s Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Trifecta Pick

Saudi Crown

Arabian Knight

White Abarrio

Watch: Saudi Crown Winning The Pennsylvania Derby Last Time Out

Breeders’ Cup Classic Trends

19/19 – Placed in the top 3 last time out

19/19 – Had won over at least 9f before

19/19 – Raced in the last 9 weeks

18/19 – Previous Group/Grade 1 winners

18/19 – USA-trained winners

18/19 – Returned 9/1 or shorter in the betting

14/19 – Had won at least 5 times before

13/19 – Won last time out

13/19 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old

10/19 – Unplaced favourites

7/19 – Had raced at Belmont Park last time out

3/19 – Winning favourites

4 of the last 9 winners were trained by Bob Baffert

In the 39 runnings to date of the Breeders’ Cup Classic – 4 year-old horses have the best record – winning 16, while 3 year-olds have taken 13 and 5 year-olds have won 10.