With the Breeders’ Cup 2023 this week we thought we’d take a look at who are the best jockeys to bet on at the horse racing world championships at Santa Anita – with US veteran rider Mike E Smith the most successful jockey with 27 winners.



Mike E Smith Has Ridden 27 Breeders’ Cup Winners

58 year-old US jockey Mike E Smith is a veteran at the Breeders’ Cup with 27 winners – the most of any other jockey since the first meeting was staged in 1984.

Smith’s first Breeders’ Cup win came in the 1992 Breeders’ Cup Mile on a horse called Lure, who he also partnered to success in the same race the following year. To this day, these two wins also remain Smith’s only two successes in the Breeders’ Cup Mile.

Coming into the 2023 Breeders’ Cup, Mike E Smith’s last winner was in 2021 in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile on the Bob Baffert-trained Corniche, while he’s got another good chance in that race in 2023 with Tamara – who is one of the big Breeders’ Cup bankers.

The best Breeders’ Cup race for Mike E Smith is the Distaff, with five wins. And, for those that are interested, the ‘E’ in the Mike E Smith name stands for Earl.

Mike E Smith Breeders’ Cup Rides 2023

Tamara (Juvenile Fillies)

Lane Way (Res)

Speed Boat Beach (Classic)

John R. Velazquez Has Recorded 19 Breeders’ Cup Wins

51-year-old John R. Velazquez sits second in the Breeders’ Cup jockeys’ table with 19 winners and with a stacked book of rides in 2023 there is every chance that will increase.

Velazquez’s first win at the Breeders’ Cup came in 1998 in the Mile on Da Hoss for trainer Michael W Dickinson. While his most recent win was in the Distaff in 2022 on the Todd Pletcher runner Malathaat.

His best Breeders’ Cup races are the Distaff and Mile, with three wins in each.

John R Velazquez Breeders’ Cup Rides 2023

Crimson Advocate (Juvenile Turf Sprint)

Accommodate Eva (Juvenile Fillies)

She Feels Pretty (Juvenile Fillies Turf)

Fierceness (Juvenile)

Tok Tok (Juvenile Turf)

Charge It (Dirt Mile)

Shirl’s Speight (Mile)

Bolshoi Ballet (Turf)

Bright Future (Classic)

Hoist The Gold (Sprint)

Irad Ortiz Jr. Has Ridden 17 Winners at The Breeders’ Cup

Puerto Rican jockey Irad Ortiz Jr is based in the US and the 31 year-old has already fired in 17 Breeders’ Cup winners over the years.

The first came in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf in 2014 on Lady Eli for the Chad Brown barn.

Coming into the 2023 meeting, his most recent winners were in the Dirt Mile (Life Is Good) and Juvenile Turf Sprint (Twilight Gleaming) in 2021. The last-named is also his best race, with three successes over the years.

Irad Ortiz Jr. Breeders’ Cup Rides 2023

No Nay Mets (Juvenile Turf Sprint)

Life Talk (Juvenile Fillies)

Life’s An Audible (Juvenile Fillies Turf)

Noted (Juvenile)

Agate Road (Juvenile Turf)

McKulick (Filly & Mare Turf)

Goodnight Olive (Filly & Mare Sprint)

Lucky Score (Mile)

Search Results (Filles & Mares)

Up To The Mark (Turf)

White Abarrio (Classic)

Roses For Debra (Turf Sprint)

Joel Rosario Tied on 15 Breeders’ Cup Winners With Jerry Bailey

Dominican Republic jockey Joel Rosario heads into the 2023 Breeders’ Cup with 15 winners – the same as the now retired Jerry Bailey.

His first winner at the meeting was in the 2009 Breeders’ Cup Sprint on Dancing In Silks, with his most recent wins coming in the 2021 Juvenile Fillies (Echo Zulu), which is his best race with three wins over the years, and the Classic (Knicks Go).

Joel Rosario Breeders’ Cup Rides 2023

April Vintage (Res)

Go With Gusto (Res) (Juvenile Fillies Turf)

My Boy Prince (Juvenile Turf)

In Italian (Filly & Mare Turf)

More Than Looks (Mile)

Clairiere (Distaff)

Proxy (Classic)

Big Invasion (Turf Sprint)

The Now ‘Un-Retiring’ Frankie Dettori Has 14 Breeders’ Cup Winners

Frankie Dettori was meant to be riding at the Breeders’ Cup for the last time, but the popular Italian jockey made a retirement U-turn last month and now plans to ride in the US next year.

Heading into the Breeders’ Cup, Dettori has ridden 14 winners – with his first coming way back in 1994 on Barathea in the Breeders’ Cup Mile for trainer Luca Cumani.

His last winners at the Breeders’ Cup were in 2018 when the super-mare Enable won the Turf and Expert Eye took the Mile.

King Of Steel (Turf) and Inspiral (Filly & Mare Turf) are two big 2023 Breeders’ Cup favorites and will be Dettori’s best rides in 2023.

Frankie Dettori Breeders’ Cup Rides 2023

Starlust (Juvenile Turf Sprint)

Mo Fox Given (Juvenile Fillies Turf)

Unquestionable (Juvenile Turf)

Inspiral (Filly & Mare Turf)

King Of Steel (Turf)

Zandon (Classic)

Ryan Moore Has 12 Breeders’ Cup Winners (and Counting)

Ryan Moore has been seen riding all the main Irish-trained Aidan O’Brien runners at the Breeders’ Cup and over the years has ridden 12 winners from 90 rides.

Moore’s first Breeders’ Cup winner was in 2008 when the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Conduit won the Turf – he followed up on the same horse in the same race the following year too.

His last wins at the Breeders’ Cup came just last year in 2022 with Tuesday winning the Filly and Mare Turf, Meditate landing the Juvenile Fillies Turf and Victoria Road taking the Juvenile Turf. The last-named contest is also his best race at the meeting with five wins and the most of any jockey in history.

He has another great chance in the Juvenile Turf this Friday on River Tiber.

Ryan Moore Breeders’ Cup Rides 2023

Cherry Blossom (Juvenile Turf Sprint)

Content (Juvenile Fillies Turf)

River Tiber (Juvenile Turf)

Warm Heart (Filly & Mare Turf)

Astronomer (Mile)

Auguste Rodin (Turf)

Aesop’s Fables (Turf Sprint)

Breeders’ Cup Jockey Wins

Mike E. Smith – 27

John R. Velazquez – 19

Irad Ortiz Jr – 17

Joel Rosario & Jerry Bailey – 15

Frankie Dettori – 14

Note: All stats are correct before the 2023 Breeders’ Cup meeting (3-4 Nov)