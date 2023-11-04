Betting

Breeders’ Cup 2023 Betting Offer With Bovada: Get $750 In Horse Racing Free Bets

Author image
Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
3 min read
Breeders Cup 2023 1

The Breeders’ Cup 2023 betting offer with Bovada will get you up to $750 in horse racing free bets. Just join today, ahead of the action, and you can also use this top US offshore sportsbook to bet on this wekeend’s 40th running of the Breeders’ Cup from ANY US State.

Breeders’ Cup 2023 Betting Offer With Bovada: $750 Horse Racing Free Bets (75% Deposit Bonus)

Open an account with top US sportsbook Bovada today prior to the racing action this weekend for the Breeders’ Cup 2023 and you can get up to $750 in free bets.

If you want to get the full $750 bonus, you will need to deposit $1000, but you can also deposit a smaller amount – even a $100 first outlay will get you a $75 Breeders’ Cup free bet.

How To Claim Your Breeders’ Cup 2023 Betting Offer With Bovada

  1. Create Bovada Account
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets for horse racing betting
Claim $750 Bovada Breeders’ Cup 2023 Betting Offer

Bovada Horse Racing Betting Offer For Breeders’ Cup 2023: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

Place your horse racing bets with Bovada by following the simple steps below.

  • Click on the ‘Horse Racing’ section
  • Click on the Breeders’ Cup 2023 markets and pick your bet
  • Select your desired stake and place your bet

Terms & Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

More Bovada Deposit Bonus Examples

  • Deposit $1000 – Get $750 free bet
  • Deposit $300 – Get $225 free bet
  • Deposit $100 – Get $75 free bet

Why Bet On Breeders’ Cup 2023 With Bovada?

Bovada are a fully regulated and trusted US offshore sportsbook that allow you to place bets on the Breeders’ Cup 2023 ANY US State – including California, the home Santa Anita Park.

Why? This is because Bovada are based offshore so don’t have to adhere to the set US gambling state laws – so you can bet on the Breeders’ Cup 2023 in ANY US State.

Plus, they have a quick joining process that doesn’t have any annoying KYC CHECKS and there are also many secure payment options with Bovada – that include credit card and crypto.

Breeders’ Cup 2023 Moneyline Betting Odds

  • Arcangelo +250
  • Arabian Knight +375
  • White Abarrio +500
  • Ushba Tesoro +500
  • Saudi Crown +1000
  • Bright Future +1000
  • Derma Sotogake +1400
  • Zandon +1800
  • Proxy +2000
  • Dreamlike +3300
  • Clapton +5000
  • Senor Buscador +5000
  • Missed the Cut +10000

Why Bet On Horse Racing With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • $750 free bet with 75% deposit bonus
  • Existing customer offers
  • Bet in ANY US State, including California
  • No KYC or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet using crypto options
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
Arrow to top