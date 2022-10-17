Countries
breeders cup 2022 post times and keeneland race schedule

Breeders’ Cup 2022 Post Times and Keeneland Race Schedule

Updated

56 mins ago

on

breeders cup

The 39th running of the Breeders’ Cup will be staged at Keeneland racetrack on Friday Nov 4 and Saturday Nov 5. Over the two days there are 14 Breeders’ Cup Championship races, so let’s take a look at the post times, race schedule and broadcast channels.

Breeders’ Cup: When, Where & How To Watch On TV

The 2022 Breeders’ Cup Championships will be held at Keeneland racetrack in Kentucky.

📅Date: Friday Nov 4, Saturday Nov 5
🏇Racetrack: Keeneland: Lexington, Kentucky (Dirt/Turf)
📺 TV: NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and FanDuel TV.

RELATED: Cave Rock Clear Favorite For 2022 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile

Breeders’ Cup 2022 Race Times and Post Schedule

The 39th running of the Breeders’ Cup will be run over two days (Nov 4 & 5) at Keeneland and the post times and broadcast schedules have now been released.

Keeneland racetrack will host the Breeders’ Cup for a third time, with their previous fixtures in 2015 and 2020 – you can see the Breeders’ Cup race times and running order below.

How To Watch The Breeders’ Cup On TV

USA Network and FanDuel TV, which was formerly TVG) will show the opening day of the Breeders’ Cup (Fri Nov 4) between 2-6pm – in what is the debut year for USA Network broadcasting the event.

FanDuel TV will be showing 13 of the 14 Breeders’ Cup World Championship races, as well as all the supporting races over the two days.

2022 Breeders’ Cup Post Times

On Friday, the first day of the Breeders’ Cup fixture, the first Championship race will be race #6 at 3pm, with the final Friday Breeders’ Cup contest being race #10 at 5:40pm

Then on Saturday there are a further nine Championship races, with the first Breeders’ Cup race of the day race #3 at 11:50am, with the action climaxing with the Breeders’ Cup Classic as race #11 at 5:40pm

Breeders’ Cup 2022: Friday, Nov 4 – Race Schedule and Time

  • Race 1, 11:55 AM
  • Race 2, 12:30 PM
  • Race 3, 1:05 PM
  • Race 4, 1:40 PM
  • Race 5, 2:15 PM
  • Race 6, 3:00 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint
  • Race 7, 3:40 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies
  • Race 8, 4:20 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf
  • Race 9, 5:00 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile
  • Race 10, 5:40 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf

Breeders’ Cup 2022: Saturday, Nov 5 – Race Schedule and Time

  • Race 1, 10:30 AM
  • Race 2, 11:05 AM
  • Race 3, 11:50 AM: Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint
  • Race 4, 12:29 PM: Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint
  • Race 5, 1:10 PM: Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile
  • Race 6, 1:50 PM: Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf
  • Race 7, 2:30 PM: Breeders’ Cup Sprint
  • Race 8, 3:10 PM: Breeders’ Cup Mile
  • Race 9. 3:55 PM: Breeders’ Cup Distaff
  • Race 10, 4:40 PM: Breeders’ Cup Turf
  • Race 11, 5:40 PM: Breeders’ Cup Classic
  • Race 12, 6:20 PM

Breeders’ Cup Classic Betting

See below the latest betting ahead of the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic Stakes on Saturday Nov 5, Keeneland

Breeders’ Cup Classic Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker
FLIGHTLINE 4/9 Breeders' Cup 2022 Post Times and Keeneland Race Schedule
EPICENTER 5/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Post Times and Keeneland Race Schedule
LIFE IS GOOD 7/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Post Times and Keeneland Race Schedule
TAIBA 8/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Post Times and Keeneland Race Schedule
DEFUNDED 12/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Post Times and Keeneland Race Schedule
OLYMPIAD 12/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Post Times and Keeneland Race Schedule
BAR 14/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Post Times and Keeneland Race Schedule

All odds correct as of on Mon Oct 17 and subject to change

WATCH: Knicks Go Winning The 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic

RELATED: Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint 2022 | Highfield Princess Heads Betting

