Breeders’ Cup 2022 Betting Odds For Saturday Championship Races

The Breeders’ Cup 2022 excitement continues to build as Keeneland racetrack gets ready to host the 39th edition of US horse racing Olympics on November 4 & 5. We’ve a stack of Breeders’ Cup free bets to use, plus we’ve got the latest betting odds for ALL the Saturday Breeders’ Cup Championship races and post time schedules.



Breeders’ Cup: When, Where & How To Watch On TV



The 2022 Breeders’ Cup Championships will be held at Keeneland racetrack in Kentucky.

📅Date: Friday Nov 4, Saturday Nov 5

🏇Racetrack: Keeneland: Lexington, Kentucky (Dirt/Turf)

📺 TV: NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and FanDuel TV.

Breeders’ Cup 2022 Post Times and Race Schedule



The 39th running of the Breeders’ Cup will be staged over two days (Nov 4 & 5) at Keeneland and the post times and broadcast schedules have now been published.

Keeneland racetrack will play host the Breeders’ Cup for a third time, with their previous meetings in 2015 and 2020 – you can see the Breeders’ Cup race times and full running order below for the Championship races over Friday and Saturday (Nov 4 & 5) – see the latest betting for each 2022 Breeders Cup race below.

Breeders’ Cup 2022 Times (EDT) Friday, Nov 4 Distance Purse TV Channel

3:00 pm Juvenile Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & USA 3:40 pm Juvenile Fillies 1 1/16 mi $2 million FanDuel & USA 4:20 pm Juvenile Fillies Turf 1 mile (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & USA 5:00 pm Juvenile 1 1/16 mi $2 million FanDuel & USA 5:40 pm Juvenile Turf 1 mile (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & USA Saturday, Nov 5 Distance Purse TV 11:50 am Filly & Mare Sprint 7 furlongs $1 million FanDuel 12:29 pm Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million FanDuel 1:10 pm Dirt Mile 1 mile $1 million FanDuel & USA 1:50 pm Filly & Mare Turf 1 3/16 mi (Turf) $2 million FanDuel & USA 2:30 pm Sprint (Dirt) 6f $2 million FanDuel & USA 3:10 pm Mile 1 mile (Turf) $2 million FanDuel & USA 3:55 pm Distaff 1 1/8 miles $2 million FanDuel & NBC 4:40 pm Turf 1 1/2 mi (Turf) $4 million FanDuel & NBC 5:40 pm Classic 1 1/4 miles $6 million NBC

Breeders’ Cup 2022 Betting Odds



See below as we give you the top four horses in the Breeders’ Cup betting markets for all the 9 Championship races at Keeneland on SATURDAY (Nov 5) – note for the full market on each race head to Bovada where you can also get a $750 Breeders’ Cup free bet.

Breeders’ Cup Saturday Nov 5, 2022

Race 3, 11:50 AM: Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint Betting, 7f Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker GOODNIGHT OLIVE 3/1 CE CE 4/1 ECHO ZULU 6/1 FRANK’S ROCKETTE 6/1

Race 4, 12:29 PM: Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint Betting, 5 1/2f

Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker GOLDEN PAL 2/1 HIGHFIELD PRINCESS 3/1 CASA CREED 6/1 CAMPANELLE 8/1

Race 5, 1:10 PM: Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile Betting, 1m

Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker CODY’S WISH 2/1 GUNITE 3/1 CYBERKNIFE 4/1 LAUREL RIVER 4/1

Race 6, 1:50 PM: Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf Betting, 1 3/16m

Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker NASHWA 2/1 IN ITALIAN 3/1 ABOVE THE CURVE 4/1 TUESDAY 8/1

Race 7, 2:30 PM: Breeders’ Cup Sprint Betting, 6f

Breeders’ Cup Sprint Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker JACKIES WARRIOR 20/27 KIMARI 4/1 ELITE POWER 6/1 AMERICAN THEOREM 10/1

Race 8, 3:10 PM: Breeders’ Cup Mile Betting, 1m

Breeders’ Cup Mile Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker MODERN GAMES 3/1 KINROSS 4/1 DREAMLOAPER 6/1 ANNAPOLIS 10/1

Race 9. 3:55 PM: Breeders’ Cup Distaff Betting, 1 1/8m

Breeders’ Cup Distaff Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker NEST Evs MALATHAAT 3/1 CLAIRIERE 4/1 SEARCH RESULTS 4/1

Race 10, 4:40 PM: Breeders’ Cup Turf Betting, 1 1/2m

Breeders’ Cup Turf Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker REBEL’S ROMANCE 3/1 NATIONS PRIDE 3/1 WAR LIKE GODDESS 4/1 MISHRIFF 6/1

Race 11, 5:40 PM: Breeders’ Cup Classic Betting, 1 1/4m

Breeders’ Cup Classic Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker FLIGHTLINE 4/9 EPICENTER 5/1 LIFE IS GOOD 6/1 TAIBA 8/1

All odds correct at time of publish but are subject to change

