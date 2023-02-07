Site News

Breaking Bad stars reunite for PopCorners Super Bowl commercial

Author image
Joe Lyons
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
p 90845890 popcorners super bowl ad
p 90845890 popcorners super bowl ad

Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and Raymond Cruz have reunited to create a Super Bowl commercial for popped corn snack brand PopCorners.

Walter White, Jesse Pinkman and Tuco Salamanca are back on our screens as our favorite characters from the award-winning drama that ended in 2013 after five seasons.

Over a decade later, they’re back on the biggest stage of all – Super Bowl LVII as Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes go head-to-head for the Lombardi Trophy in Glendale, Arizona.

On average, a minute-long Super Bowl commercial costs around $6.5 million and NFL fans will get to enjoy the hilarious skit during the highly-anticipated Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs showdown.

Jesse and Walter are back in the famous 1986 Fleetwood Bunder, better known as the RV which was used as a mobile laboratory on the show. Jesse opens with an amusing response to trying PopCorners: “Yo, these are the bomb!”

The commercial is reminiscent of Jesse trying Walter’s renowned product, with the former school teacher responding: “And they’re air popped, not fried. They’re just basic ingredients.”

White also added: “No, we don’t eat our own supply.”

Famous phrases from the show are re-created including ‘say my name’ becoming ‘say their name’ when White references the PopCorners to Tuco Salamanca.

Brett O’Brien, chief marketing officer for Frito-Lay who acquired PopCorners in 2019 said a commercial slot in the Super Bowl means much more than what is seen on television screens this Sunday.

“Do things on TikTok, do things in the metaverse, create things that make it more of an event that carries over much more than one spot.

“It gets different types of people engaging in different ways, thinking about what you’re going to unveil.”

Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From Site News

Latest news

View all
Sean Payton
Site News

LATEST Sean Payton Warns Denvor Broncos Of New Culture Of Discipline At First Press Conference

Author image Olly Taliku  •  2h
Mahomes Hurts
Site News
Jalen Hurts Hopes First Matchup Of Black QB’s At Super Bowl “Inspires”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  6h

This years Super Bowl will see two black quarterbacks throwing for the first time in history, in a game that Jalen Hurts hopes will inspire the next generation of QB’s….

Steph Curry
Site News
Concerns Grow Over Steph Curry Injury Ahead Of All-Star Game
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 6 2023

With the All-Star game fast approaching, new injury concerns have come to light after Steph Curry was forced to leave the Warriors match on Sunday with ligament damage. The Warriors…

Joe Mixon
Site News
Arrest Warrant issued in Cincinatti for Joe Mixon: Charges to be dropped on Friday
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 3 2023
Pro Bowl
Site News
Pro Bowl Slammed by Former NFL star: “Being a Pro Bowler ain’t what it once was”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 1 2023
Super Bowl tickets
Site News
How Much?! Super Bowl LVII Set to be One of the Most Expensive Ever With Mid-Field Prices Standing at $40k
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 1 2023
Nathan Opoku
Site News
Syracuse University Soccer Star Nathan Opoku Signs For Premier League Club Leicester City
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 31 2023
Arrow to top