Breaking Bad stars reunite for PopCorners Super Bowl commercial

Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and Raymond Cruz have reunited to create a Super Bowl commercial for popped corn snack brand PopCorners.

Walter White, Jesse Pinkman and Tuco Salamanca are back on our screens as our favorite characters from the award-winning drama that ended in 2013 after five seasons.

Over a decade later, they’re back on the biggest stage of all – Super Bowl LVII as Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes go head-to-head for the Lombardi Trophy in Glendale, Arizona.

On average, a minute-long Super Bowl commercial costs around $6.5 million and NFL fans will get to enjoy the hilarious skit during the highly-anticipated Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs showdown.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul return as Walter White as Jesse in the PopCorners #SuperBowl ad. pic.twitter.com/J3YMgkGzsz — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 6, 2023

Jesse and Walter are back in the famous 1986 Fleetwood Bunder, better known as the RV which was used as a mobile laboratory on the show. Jesse opens with an amusing response to trying PopCorners: “Yo, these are the bomb!”

The commercial is reminiscent of Jesse trying Walter’s renowned product, with the former school teacher responding: “And they’re air popped, not fried. They’re just basic ingredients.”

White also added: “No, we don’t eat our own supply.”

Famous phrases from the show are re-created including ‘say my name’ becoming ‘say their name’ when White references the PopCorners to Tuco Salamanca.

Brett O’Brien, chief marketing officer for Frito-Lay who acquired PopCorners in 2019 said a commercial slot in the Super Bowl means much more than what is seen on television screens this Sunday.

“Do things on TikTok, do things in the metaverse, create things that make it more of an event that carries over much more than one spot.

“It gets different types of people engaging in different ways, thinking about what you’re going to unveil.”

