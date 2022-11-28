Brazil vs Switzerland Betting Offer With R$200 In World Cup Free Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

If you live in South America we’ve got the best Brazil vs Switzerland betting offer ahead of today’s big World Cup Group G game that you can claim R$200 in World Cup free bets.



Brazil vs Switzerland Betting Offer: How To Claim Your $R200 World Cup Free Bets



Calling all Brazilians! If you like betting on football and in particular on the World Cup then you’ll be pleased to hear about our Bet365’s offer that will land you R$200 in free bets to use on today’s match between Brazil and Switzerland.

This Brazil vs Switzerland betting offer can be claimed in just a few minutes and we’ve made life easier by listing a clear guide on how to claim your R$200 if living in Brazil.

Click here to sign up to Bet365 Deposit and stake up to $1 on any sportsbook selection. Get R$200 in World Cup betting credits that you can use on today’s Brazil vs Switzerland match Can bet claim this offer if living in Brazil and use for any World Cup match

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD: Played 4 Times: Brazil 1, Draws 2, Switzerland 1



Bet365 Brazil vs Switzerland World Cup Betting Preview

Bet365’s R$200 bonus will give your betting bank a huge lift ahead of today’s Brazil vs Switzerland match, where the Samba Men are the big favourites to follow-up their opening 2-0 win over Serbia.

So, yes, it’s off to Group G in the World Cup today as the World Cup 2022 favourites, Brazil @ 1/2 with Bet365 are back in action in their second match taking on Switzerland.

Brazil have a FIFA ranking of, while Switzerland are at 15th and after beating Serbia 2-0 in their opening game it’s no shock the five-time World Cup winners Brazil are the betting favourites to win this game, not to mention the whole tournament!

Bet365 are pricing the match as follows – Brazil @ 1/2 with Bet365, the draw 16/5 and Switzerland @ 7/1.

The two teams have met just four times in the past and it could not be any closer, with one win each and two draws.

In fact, the last time they faced-off it ended in a 1-1 draw and that was in the World Cup 2018 Group stages in Russia too. You can back a repeat of the 1-1 correct score with Bet365 @ 15/2.

Switzerland also won the meeting before that 1-0, while the only time Brazil have beaten the Swiss was 1-2 in a friendly back in 2006.

Brazil, however, are 16 games unbeaten and have tasted defeat only one of their last 30 games. With 6 of their last 8 matches going Over 2.5 Goals, this could be another betting option @ Evs with Bet365.

We’ve also seen Brazil winning 6 of their last 8 games ‘to nil’ – which again paid out last time in their 2-0 win over Serbia. This looks another tempting solution @ 6/5 with Bet365.

Richarlison, who bagged two goals last time out, has now scored in 6 of Brazil’s last 7 games, so the 5/1 (1st) or 2/1 (anytime) are sure to be popular too.

Brazil v Switzerland (Mon 28th Nov): Match Betting



Brazil vs Switzerland (World Cup, 28th Nov 22) Odds Bookmaker Brazil 12/25 Draw

10/3 Switzerland 7/1

Note: Odds are subject to change, other markets on the Bet365 site

Offer Review: Why You Should Claim Bet365’s World Cup Bet Credits To Use On Brazil vs Switzerland



Bet365 is home to perhaps the most eye-catching new customer offer among the global bookmakers, with R$200 on offer to claim, which can be used to place bets if living in Brazil and on the World Cup that’s going on at the moment.

With a smooth interface, impeccable mobile app and hundreds of price boosts, they are certainly one of top sportsbooks around.

