Brazil vs Chile live stream: How to watch World Cup Qualifiers for free

Brazil will be looking to secure the top spot in the CONMEBOL standings with a win over Chile when the two sides meet in a World Cup qualifier this week.

Brazil vs Chile live stream

Click here to join Virgin Bet

Sign up and deposit any amount into your Virgin Bet account

Start watching Brazil vs Chile live stream at 23:30 GMT

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Top five football live streaming betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.

bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly Betfred – Great quality of streams BetUK – New site with great streaming options LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams

If you’re looking to follow the World Cup qualifier clash between Brazil vs Chile, then Virgin Bet have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to Virgin Bet and watch their Brazil vs Chile live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join Virgin Bet by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Brazil vs Chile Preview

The South American giants have already booked their place in the showpiece event later this year and they will be able to perform without pressure on Thursday. Meanwhile, Chile are still three points adrift of the qualifying positions for the World Cup and they will be under pressure to grind out a vital win here. The visitors cannot afford to drop points here and this will be a massive test for them. Chile have failed to win five of their last six meetings against Brazil and it remains to be seen whether they can improve considerably and upset the odds here. The home side have picked up four wins from the last five meetings against Chile and they have kept a clean sheet in all of them. Brazil will undoubtedly be the favourites to win here.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

When does Brazil vs Chile kick-off?

The World Cup qualifier between Brazil vs Chile kicks off at 23:30 pm BST, on the 24th of March, at Maracana Stadium.

Brazil vs Chile Team News

Brazil team news

Brazil will be without the services of Ederson, Raphinha and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Brazil predicted line-up vs Chile: Alisson Becker, Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Eder Militao, Alex Telles, Lucas Paqueta, Bruno Guimaraes, Philippe Coutinho, Richarlison, Neymar, Vinicius Junior

Chile team news