Brazil vs Chile live stream: How to watch World Cup Qualifiers for free

Brazil will be looking to secure the top spot in the CONMEBOL standings with a win over Chile when the two sides meet in a World Cup qualifier this week.
Brazil vs Chile Preview
The South American giants have already booked their place in the showpiece event later this year and they will be able to perform without pressure on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Chile are still three points adrift of the qualifying positions for the World Cup and they will be under pressure to grind out a vital win here.
The visitors cannot afford to drop points here and this will be a massive test for them. Chile have failed to win five of their last six meetings against Brazil and it remains to be seen whether they can improve considerably and upset the odds here.
The home side have picked up four wins from the last five meetings against Chile and they have kept a clean sheet in all of them. Brazil will undoubtedly be the favourites to win here.
When does Brazil vs Chile kick-off?
The World Cup qualifier between Brazil vs Chile kicks off at 23:30 pm BST, on the 24th of March, at Maracana Stadium.
Brazil vs Chile Team News
Brazil team news
Brazil will be without the services of Ederson, Raphinha and Gabriel Magalhaes.
Brazil predicted line-up vs Chile: Alisson Becker, Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Eder Militao, Alex Telles, Lucas Paqueta, Bruno Guimaraes, Philippe Coutinho, Richarlison, Neymar, Vinicius Junior
Chile team news
Meanwhile, Chile or without the injured Luis Jimenez and the suspended Brayan Cortes.
Chile predicted line-up vs Brazil: Claudio Bravo, Benjamin Kuscevic, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripan, Mauricio Isla, Erick Pulgar, Arturo Vidal, Charles Aranguiz, Gabriel Suazo, Ben Brereton Diaz, Alexis Sanchez
