Brandon Moreno MMA Record: 'The Assassin Baby' Boasts 21-7 Resumé With 2 UFC Title Fight Triumphs

Paul Kelly
In the aftermath of his UFC Flyweight Title fight at UFC 290, we decided to take a deep dive into the MMA career of Brandon Moreno. Read on to find out more about his professional MMA record, previous fights, his UFC title record and how many knockouts he has under his belt.

Brandon Moreno MMA Record

Brandon Moreno turned professional back in 2011 with a debut victory against Atiq Jihad in Tijuana, Mexico. Since then, Moreno has had another 27 professional MMA fights, winning all but seven of them.

Moreno’s career has been nothing short of magnificent to date. The Mexican is the former UFC Featherweight Champion, having become a two-time world champion after defeating Deiveson Figueiredo for the second time in their fourth bout in early 2023.

‘The Assassin Baby’ is without a doubt one of the most skilful fighters at flyweight, of that there is no question. His career up to now has been sensational, and he still has some big nights ahead of him. Especially if he can successfully defend his belt this Saturday night.

As previously mentioned, Brandon Moreno made his professional MMA debut over a decade ago now. He was on a UWC Mexico 9.5 card where he made the perfect start to his career by winning via submission. Moreno then had 13 more fights as a pro MMA fighter before signing a deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Brandon Moreno had a decent start to his tenure in the UFC. He won his first three straight fights in the UFC, including two submissions. However, he suffered back-to-back defeats to Sergio Pettis and Alexandre Pantoja, and was cut from the UFC roster.

That didn’t phase Moreno by any means. He won the LFA Flyweight Championship, before bouncing back into the UFC after being given another chance by President Dana White. He drew his first fight back with Askar Askarov, before winning three consecutive fights and getting his shot at UFC gold.

His first fight against Deiveson Figueiredo was next for the UFC Flyweight Title. The fight was deemed a draw, so the pair had an immediate rematch next at UFC 263 in June 2021. This time, Moreno’s dreams became a reality as he defeat the Brazilian via submission, becoming the undisputed UFC Flyweight Champion.

However, Figueiredo got his revenge next time, beating ‘The Assassin Baby’ by decision at UFC 270. Moreno then knocked out Kai Kara-France in their rematch at UFC 277 last July, before throwing down with Figueiredo for a fourth time last time out.

This time, Moreno ended the epic four-fight battle with his Brazilian counterpart, winning emphatically via TKO in the third round of their bout at UFC 283 in Figueiredo’s hometown of Rio de Janeiro. Last time out, Moreno lost his UFC belt, losing a close decision to Alexandre Pantoja for the second time.

There is sure to be a third fight between Moreno and Pantoja, given how close the fight was and how well both fighters performed at UFC 290 from Las Vegas, Nevada.

The list of names he has defeated is pretty impressive. Deiveson Figueiredo twice, Kai Kara-France on two occasions, Brandon Royval and Jussie Formiga are just some of the stellar names Moreno has defeated.

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

