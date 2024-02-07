The San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII and 49ers wide receiver, Brandon Aiyuk, has been priced at +195 to make at least six receptions by BetOnline.
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
Brandon Aiyuk +195 To Make At Least Six Receptions With BetOnline
NFL sportsbooks have a host of enticing odds for this year’s Super Bowl and BetOnline are no different, pricing Brandon Aiyuk at +195 to make at least six receptions against the Chiefs.
The 49ers WR has made at least six receptions on five different occasions in both the off season and regular season, with his highest tally coming against the Steelers in September 2023 (8).
Aiyuk played a vital part in the 49ers route to the Super Bowl, scoring a TD against the Detroit Lions in his most recent appearance.
Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, is the favourite to make at last six receptions at Super Bowl LVIII, with BetOnline pricing him at -401.
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
Super Bowl LVIII Reception Odds
(To make at least six)
- Isiah Pacheco +451
- Justin Watson +1518
- Marquez Valdes-Scanting +1532
- Noah Gray +1529
- Rashee Rice -264
- Travis Kelce -401
- Christian McCaffrey +139
- Deebo Samuel +129
- George Kittle +177
Odds subject to change.
Other Brandon Aiyuk Markets
- Longest reception over 25.5 -115
- Over 61.5 Receiving Yards -122
- At least one TD +140
- At least two TDs +700
- At least three TDs +5400*
- Super Bowl LVIII MVP +6000
*Would tie for most touchdowns in a single Super Bowl by one player
Super Bowl LVIII Info
📅 Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)
🏟️ Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
📺 TV: CBS
🎲 Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
