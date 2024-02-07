The San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII and 49ers wide receiver, Brandon Aiyuk, has been priced at +195 to make at least six receptions by BetOnline.

How To Bet On Brandon Aiyuk Super Bowl LVIII Receptions With BetOnline

Brandon Aiyuk +195 To Make At Least Six Receptions With BetOnline

NFL sportsbooks have a host of enticing odds for this year’s Super Bowl and BetOnline are no different, pricing Brandon Aiyuk at +195 to make at least six receptions against the Chiefs.

The 49ers WR has made at least six receptions on five different occasions in both the off season and regular season, with his highest tally coming against the Steelers in September 2023 (8).

Aiyuk played a vital part in the 49ers route to the Super Bowl, scoring a TD against the Detroit Lions in his most recent appearance.

Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, is the favourite to make at last six receptions at Super Bowl LVIII, with BetOnline pricing him at -401.

Best Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl LVIII Reception Odds

(To make at least six)

Isiah Pacheco +451

Justin Watson +1518

Marquez Valdes-Scanting +1532

Noah Gray +1529

Rashee Rice -264

Travis Kelce -401

Christian McCaffrey +139

Deebo Samuel +129

George Kittle +177

Odds subject to change.

Other Brandon Aiyuk Markets

Longest reception over 25.5 -115

Over 61.5 Receiving Yards -122

At least one TD +140

At least two TDs +700

At least three TDs +5400*

Super Bowl LVIII MVP +6000

*Would tie for most touchdowns in a single Super Bowl by one player

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅 Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)

🏟️ Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

📺 TV: CBS

🎲 Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100