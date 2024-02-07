Brandon Aiyuk is -118 to exceed his receiving yards line of 61.5 against the Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII. BetOnline are offering the best odds on props, and you can sign up below and get a $100 free bet.

Brandon Aiyuk Super Bowl Props Best Bet

Brandon Aiyuk Over 61.5 Receiving Yards: -118

So far this season, Brandon Aiyuk is averaging 80 yards per game, and now in the biggest game of the entire year, he’s not going to disappoint.

In the past 10 games, Aiyuk has averaged 76.7 yards per game. Also, when he played against the Baltimore Ravens—a similarly strong defense as Kansas City—he had 113 yards.

In the second half of that game, the 49ers found themselves trailing, prompting a shift to a more pass-oriented playbook. As a result, Aiyuk played in 94% of the offensive snaps. He capitalized on this increased involvement, securing six receptions out of seven targets.

We anticipate that it’ll be a similar story on Sunday, which is why we’re backing Brandon Aiyuk to exceed his 61.5 receiving yards line.

BetOnline are offering a lower receiving yard line than other popular sportsbooks, such as FanDuel, who are offering the line at 65.5.

This means there’s a higher chance of the bet winning with BetOnline, which you can sign up to through the link below and deposit $200 to get a $100 free bet. A $200 wager on Aiyuk over 61.5 receiving yards would payout $370 if you win.