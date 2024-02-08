With Super Bowl LVIII just around the corner, it’s time to select your Super Bowl player props ahead of Sunday night’s Chiefs vs 49ers showdown. Read on for our exclusive Brandon Aiyuk player prop best bets, as the 49ers wide receiver looks to win his first Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets vs Chiefs

Anytime TD Scorer @ +175

Over 59.5 Receiving Yards @ -110

Under 4.5 Receptions @ -150

Brandon Aiyuk Super Bowl Player Prop Pick 1: Anytime TD Scorer @ +175 with BetWhale

The first Brandon Aiyuk Super Bowl player prop worth backing is for his to score a touchdown. Aiyuk found the end zone in the NFC Title game against the Lions, as well as scoring six TDs in the past 11 San Francisco 49ers games.

As one of the biggest threats in the 49ers side, expect Aiyuk to add another touchdown to his impressive seasonal statistics. Player props are one of the most popular wagering options for bettors, with all the best offshore sportsbooks, like BetWhale, taking bets on extensive player prop markets that regular sportsbooks won’t consider.

Comparing BetWhale’s odds of +175 to score a touchdown in Super Bowl 58 to the same bet at FanDuel, BetMGM and DraftKings. All three of those regulated sportsbooks are only offering +155. This means that a $100 outlay at BetWhale wins you $275, whereas elsewhere you’ll only get $255.

Backing Brandon Aiyuk anytime TD scorer with BetWhale will earn you more in winnings at the best odds, and also won’t limit the size of your wager.

Brandon Aiyuk Super Bowl Player Prop Pick 2: Over 59.5 Receiving Yards @ -110 with BetWhale

BetWhale are a new Super Bowl betting site who offer far better odds than the likes of ESPN Bet, DraftKings & FanDuel. For example, wagering on a Brandon Aiyuk Super Bowl player prop such as over/under 59.5 receiving yards is priced best with BetWhale.

Back Brandon Aiyuk to complete over 59.5 receiving yards against the Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII with BetWhale at -110 odds. FanDuel offer -110 odds for this market too, but their over/under total is set at 62.5 rather than 59.5. This means you’re getting more bang for your buck with BetWhale.

Aiyuk is a special player, and is sure to have at least one play which covers a giant chunk of yardage. This looks a solid bet, considering he received 68 yards in the play-off vs Detroit Lions last time out.

Brandon Aiyuk Super Bowl Player Prop Pick 3: Under 4.5 Receptions @ -150 with BetWhale

Our third and final Brandon Aiyuk player prop pick is for the 49ers wide receiver to have under 4.5 reception in the game. Aiyuk isn’t a high volume pass catcher. He is know for fewer yet bigger yardage plats, rather than short ones.

In the two play-off games in the post-season against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, Aiyuk had just three receptions in each respective game. Add to that the fact he has finished with four or fewer receptions in six of his past 11 games.

The 49ers have plenty of mouths to feed with the likes of running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle too of course. For this reason, Aiyuk’s pass catch total is likely to be more on the modest side.

Backing Brandon Aiyuk under 4.5 receptions as your third and final Super Bowl player prop is a great bet with BetWhale. As a new offshore sportsbooks who have only recently launched in time for the Super Bowl, they will give new customers up to $1,250 in free bets for the 49ers vs Chiefs game.

Their 125% matched deposit bonus is one to take full advantage of ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

Popular Brandon Aiyuk Super Bowl Player Props

Brandon Aiyuk Carries: Over 16.5 -106 /Under 16.5 -124

/Under 16.5 Brandon Aiyuk Receiving Yards: Over 59.5 -110 /Under 59.5 -110

/Under 59.5 Brandon Aiyuk Receptions: Over 4.5 +120 /Under 4.5 -150

/Under 4.5 Brandon Aiyuk Anything Touchdown +175

Brandon Aiyuk First TD +1000

Brandon Aiyuk Receiving TD +145

Brandon Aiyuk No TD – 190

Note: Odds are correct at time of publication and are subject to change