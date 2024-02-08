NFL

Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Best Bets vs Chiefs – NFL Super Bowl Betting

Paul Kelly
With Super Bowl LVIII just around the corner, it’s time to select your Super Bowl player props ahead of Sunday night’s Chiefs vs 49ers showdown. Read on for our exclusive Brandon Aiyuk player prop best bets, as the 49ers wide receiver looks to win his first Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets vs Chiefs

  • Anytime TD Scorer @ +175
  • Over 59.5 Receiving Yards @ -110
  • Under 4.5 Receptions @ -150
Brandon Aiyuk Super Bowl Player Prop Pick 1: Anytime TD Scorer @ +175 with BetWhale

The first Brandon Aiyuk Super Bowl player prop worth backing is for his to score a touchdown. Aiyuk found the end zone in the NFC Title game against the Lions, as well as scoring six TDs in the past 11 San Francisco 49ers games.

As one of the biggest threats in the 49ers side, expect Aiyuk to add another touchdown to his impressive seasonal statistics. Player props are one of the most popular wagering options for bettors, with all the best offshore sportsbooks, like BetWhale, taking bets on extensive player prop markets that regular sportsbooks won’t consider.

Comparing BetWhale’s odds of +175 to score a touchdown in Super Bowl 58 to the same bet at FanDuel, BetMGM and DraftKings. All three of those regulated sportsbooks are only offering +155. This means that a $100 outlay at BetWhale wins you $275, whereas elsewhere you’ll only get $255.

Backing Brandon Aiyuk anytime TD scorer with BetWhale will earn you more in winnings at the best odds, and also won’t limit the size of your wager.

Aiyuk Anytime TD (+175)

Brandon Aiyuk Super Bowl Player Prop Pick 2: Over 59.5 Receiving Yards @ -110 with BetWhale

BetWhale are a new Super Bowl betting site who offer far better odds than the likes of ESPN Bet, DraftKings & FanDuel. For example, wagering on a Brandon Aiyuk Super Bowl player prop such as over/under 59.5 receiving yards is priced best with BetWhale.

Back Brandon Aiyuk to complete over 59.5 receiving yards against the Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII with BetWhale at -110 odds. FanDuel offer -110 odds for this market too, but their over/under total is set at 62.5 rather than 59.5. This means you’re getting more bang for your buck with BetWhale.

Aiyuk is a special player, and is sure to have at least one play which covers a giant chunk of yardage. This looks a solid bet, considering he received 68 yards in the play-off vs Detroit Lions last time out.

Aiyuk Over 59.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Brandon Aiyuk Super Bowl Player Prop Pick 3: Under 4.5 Receptions @ -150 with BetWhale

Our third and final Brandon Aiyuk player prop pick is for the 49ers wide receiver to have under 4.5 reception in the game. Aiyuk isn’t a high volume pass catcher. He is know for fewer yet bigger yardage plats, rather than short ones.

In the two play-off games in the post-season against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, Aiyuk had just three receptions in each respective game. Add to that the fact he has finished with four or fewer receptions in six of his past 11 games.

The 49ers have plenty of mouths to feed with the likes of running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle too of course. For this reason, Aiyuk’s pass catch total is likely to be more on the modest side.

Backing Brandon Aiyuk under 4.5 receptions as your third and final Super Bowl player prop is a great bet with BetWhale. As a new offshore sportsbooks who have only recently launched in time for the Super Bowl, they will give new customers up to $1,250 in free bets for the 49ers vs Chiefs game.

Their 125% matched deposit bonus is one to take full advantage of ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

Aiyuk Under 4.5 Receptions (-150)

How To Bet On Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets With BetWhale

  1. Create a BetWhale account
  2. Deposit up to $1,000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1,250 (125% matched deposit)
  4. Place your Brandon Aiyuk player prop bets for Super Bowl LVIII
Popular Brandon Aiyuk Super Bowl Player Props

  • Brandon Aiyuk Carries: Over 16.5 -106/Under 16.5 -124
  • Brandon Aiyuk Receiving Yards: Over 59.5 -110/Under 59.5 -110
  • Brandon Aiyuk Receptions: Over 4.5 +120/Under 4.5 -150
  • Brandon Aiyuk Anything Touchdown +175
  • Brandon Aiyuk First TD +1000
  • Brandon Aiyuk Receiving TD +145
  • Brandon Aiyuk No TD – 190

Note: Odds are correct at time of publication and are subject to change

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
