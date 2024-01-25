Ahead of the NFC Championship game, we have selected our favorite player prop picks for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Brandon Aiyuk NFC Championship Player Prop Picks

Aiyuk anytime touchdown scorer (+110)

Aiyuk over 82.5 receiving yards (-110)

Aiyuk over 5.5 receptions (+130)

Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Pick 1: Anytime touchdown scorer (+110 with BetOnline)

Brandon Aiyuk is quickly becoming one of the league’s most recognisable faces at wide receiver and +110 with the best NFL sportsbooks for the 25-year-old to score a touchdown in the AFC Championship looks intriguing value.

In 16 appearances this year, Aiyuk tallied a total of seven touchdowns. He tied teammates Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey in this category, but with Samuel’s status uncertain for Sunday’s game it looks like Aiyuk could play yet another key role.

Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Pick 2: Over 82.5 receiving yards (-110 with BetOnline)

As mentioned above, with the likelihood that Deebo Samuel isn’t fit enough to return – Brock Purdy’s first option wide receiver will be Aiyuk. Over 82.5 is a tough ask to cover, but this is a man for the big occasion.

The Detroit Lions have the second-worst pass defense in the NFL, allowing 256.9 yards in the air per game so it would be no surprise to see the 49ers target them downfield from the start.

He averaged 83.9 receiving yards per game in the regular season and with more ideal weather conditions this time around, he’s poised to have a huge game for San Francisco.

Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Pick 3: Over 5.5 receptions (+130 with BetOnline)

Aiyuk averaged 4.7 receptions per game in 16 outings this year but considering how much his role will increase with the absence of Samuel, over 5.5 catches at a very reasonable price of +130 appears value.

He made just three catches on six targets against the Packers but wet conditions meant the pass game found all sorts of bumps in the road. Sunday’s drier forecast should help with Aiyuk covering over 5.5.