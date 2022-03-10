Braga vs Monaco live stream: How to watch Europa League for free

Braga looking to take advantage of a home game as they take on Monaco.
How to watch Braga v Monaco live stream for free
- Sign up to bet365 by clicking here
- Create an account by filling in your details
- Make a deposit into your account and follow the Braga v Monaco live stream
Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March
Looking for a Braga v Monaco live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers
- Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
- Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
- Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
- QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
- Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
Braga v AS Monaco preview
It took a considerable amount of effort for the home side to reach this stage of the competition. In the group stages, they finished second, only a point ahead of Danish side Midtjylland. And then in the playoff round, the Archbishops needed a penalty shootout to find a way past Sheriff Tiraspol.
Carlos Carvalhal’s men are going to be up against it when they take on the Monegasques. The two have played only once before in a friendly that ended in a goalless draw.
Braga have done fairly well at home in Europe so they might be looking to take advantage of that.
Monaco though, are competing in this competition for only the second time ever. However, every time they’ve been in the second tier competition, they’ve always qualified for the knockout phases. They topped their group ahead of Real Sociedad, PSG and Sturm Graz and did not lose a single game.
Philippe Clement’s team have been defensively very solid, conceding only four times in six games.
Watch live sport with bet365
Braga v Monaco team news
Braga team news
Braga will be without the services of Roger Fernandes, Nuno Sequeira and Lucas Minero through injury. Ricardo Horta is going to start alongside Iuri Medeiros behind lone striker Vitor Oliveira.
Braga predicted line-up
Matheus; Tormena, P. Oliveira, Leite; Fabinho, Al Musrati, A. Horta, Moura; R. Horta, Medeiros; Oliveira
Monaco team news
Krepin Diatta is sidelined with a knee injury for the visitors. Radoslaw Majecki and Cesc Fabregas are doubtful. Youssouf Fofana is suspended and will be replaced by either Eliot Matazo or Jean Lucas. Russian international Aleksandr Golovin will be hoping for a start after recovering from an injury.
Monaco predicted lineup
Nubel; Sidibe, Maripan, Badiashile, Henrique; Tchouameni, Lucas; Martins, Volland, Diop; Ben Yedder
Braga v Monaco free bets
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins