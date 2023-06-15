Betting

Bradley Beal Next Team Odds: Heat And Celtics Are Favorites

Anthony R. Cardenas
Bradley Beal has been one of the most consistently productive players in the NBA over the last 8 years, and has been going about his work rather quietly as a member of the Washington Wizards.

Not regularly thought of as one of the elite players in the league, Beal has averaged 22+ points in each of the last seven seasons. His 31.3 points per game in 2020-21 were second in the league, only to Steph Curry’s 32. He has been named as an All-Star three times, and would probably have more if he logged more games each season.

Which Teams Are Favored To Land Bradley Beal?

The Wizards haven’t been able to put together a winning roster around him in many years, and the trade talks that Beal has been a part of for a half-decade may finally come to fruition this summer and off-season. There are reports out of Washington that the team could be looking to move his hefty contract, and there will be plenty of interested parties.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline.Ag have released the lines regarding where Bradley Beal might end up. Here are a few of the favorites:

Miami Heat (+300)

The team that has come up the most in recent talks about Beal is the Heat, and they are currently the overall favorites with a designation of +300. It is widely believed that Pat Riley and company will do what they can to improve the roster despite their deep and unexpected playoff run, and some of the biggest names on the market have already been linked to Miami.

Beal is one of them, and he could be one of the team’s top targets, according to reports. There could be an issue with how much money they’d pay both he and Tyler Herro to play similar roles and positions, but never put it past the Heat front office to figure it out.

Boston Celtics (+350)

The Celtics face a huge decision this summer in whether they want to make Jaylen Brown one of the league’s highest paid players. They’ll likely find a way to keep the current core together, but Bradley Beal would be a reasonable option to replace Brown should the team go another way. Beal could plug into the same position, and can bring a different dynamic to a Boston offense that may need a change after coming up short the last two seasons.

Philadelphia 76ers (+450)

Beal wouldn’t have to move too far up the road to play for the 76ers, and it might be one of the best fits. He could play alongside 2023 MVP Joel Embiid, and the two could create a dynamic scoring threat. The direction that Philadelphia goes largely depends on the decision that James Harden makes, but it looks as though he’ll be on the move this summer as well. His absence would create an obvious vacancy for a guy like Beal.

