Brad Pitt +600 To Be First Famous Chiefs Fan Shown On Super Bowl LVIII Broadcast With BetOnline

Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night, we have found the best odds on which famous Kansas City Chiefs fan will be shown first on the Super Bowl broadcast. Brad Pitt is amongst the favorites to be the first famous Chiefs fan shown, with BetOnline offering +600 odds.

Brad Pitt +600 To Be First Famous Chiefs Fan Shown During The Super Bowl

Fight Club, Snatch, Se7en, Oceans Eleven and 12 Monkeys star Brad Pitt is a world renowned Kansas City Chiefs fan. As arguably the most famous celebrity Chiefs fan in the world, NFL fans are curious to know whether or not Pitt will be present at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night for Super Bowl LVIII.

Brad Pitt was of course present at Super Bowl LVII 12 months ago, and he is priced at +600 with BetOnline to be the first famous Chiefs fan shown during the Super Bowl LVIII broadcast on Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Actor Paul Rudd leads the market to be the first Kansas City Chiefs famous fan shown on the Super Bowl LVIII broadcast. He can be backed at +300 with BetOnline – one of the best NFL betting sites & apps.

Known for his roles in movies such as Ant-Man and This Is 40, Rudd is also a passionate Chiefs fan. He has been spotted at Arrowhead Stadium, cheering on the team with fellow fans on numerous occasions this season.

Actor Henry Winkler is second favorite behind Rudd to be first famous Chiefs fan shown on the Super Bowl broadcast. Winkler is a multi-talented performer who has been in the entertainment industry for decades. Although he is not as well-known for his support of the Chiefs, he is a proud fan of the team.

Jason Sudeikis, the star of the hit show Ted Lasso, is the fourth favorite to be the first celebrity Chiefs fan shown on screen during the Super Bowl. Sudeikis is a lifelong fan of the team and has been vocal about his support on several occasions.

BetOnline Offer Best First Famous Chiefs Fan Shown On Super Bowl Broadcast Odds

Taylor Swift will of course be in attendance at Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, but for the sake of this betting market, she isn’t regarded as a diehard Chiefs fan, unlike the like of Brad Pitt, Jason Sudeikis and Paul Rudd.

The Super Bowl offers a unique opportunity for fans to place fun wagers and root for their favorite team. Props like these add to the excitement and make the Super Bowl even more enjoyable! Check out the BetOnline site for the best prop bets of any Super Bowl betting sites.

These type of prop bets are only available at established offshore sportsbooks such as BetOnline, who have been about for 25+ years plus. As BetOnline are based offshore, they will take bets of all wager sizes, and will guarantee fast pay-out should your bet win.

Rather than your standard regulated sports betting sites, who may only take selected markets and don’t have odds as great as BetOnline and other offshore sportsbooks. Betting on the first famous Kansas City Chiefs fan shown on the Super Bowl LVIII broadcast is easily done with BetOnline.

They have paid out millions of dollars in winnings, purely on the Super Bowl over the years, and are prepared to do so once again this Sunday night. Millions of people have already signed up to BetOnline ahead of Super Bowl LVIII for these reasons, so now it’s your turn.

How To Bet On First Famous Chiefs Fan Show At Super Bowl LVIII With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2,000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1,000 (50% matched deposit)
  4. Place your Super Bowl bets
First Famous Chiefs Fan Shown On Super Bowl LVIII Broadcast

  • Paul Rudd +300
  • Henry Winkler +350
  • Eric Stonestreet +400
  • Jason Sudeikis +400
  • David Koechner +400
  • Melissa Etheridge +500
  • Brad Pitt +600
  • Rob Riggle +700

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
