Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night, we have found the best odds on which famous Kansas City Chiefs fan will be shown first on the Super Bowl broadcast. Brad Pitt is amongst the favorites to be the first famous Chiefs fan shown, with BetOnline offering +600 odds.

Brad Pitt +600 To Be First Famous Chiefs Fan Shown During The Super Bowl

Fight Club, Snatch, Se7en, Oceans Eleven and 12 Monkeys star Brad Pitt is a world renowned Kansas City Chiefs fan. As arguably the most famous celebrity Chiefs fan in the world, NFL fans are curious to know whether or not Pitt will be present at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night for Super Bowl LVIII.

Brad Pitt was of course present at Super Bowl LVII 12 months ago, and he is priced at +600 with BetOnline to be the first famous Chiefs fan shown during the Super Bowl LVIII broadcast on Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Actor Paul Rudd leads the market to be the first Kansas City Chiefs famous fan shown on the Super Bowl LVIII broadcast. He can be backed at +300 with BetOnline – one of the best NFL betting sites & apps.

Known for his roles in movies such as Ant-Man and This Is 40, Rudd is also a passionate Chiefs fan. He has been spotted at Arrowhead Stadium, cheering on the team with fellow fans on numerous occasions this season.

Actor Henry Winkler is second favorite behind Rudd to be first famous Chiefs fan shown on the Super Bowl broadcast. Winkler is a multi-talented performer who has been in the entertainment industry for decades. Although he is not as well-known for his support of the Chiefs, he is a proud fan of the team.

Jason Sudeikis, the star of the hit show Ted Lasso, is the fourth favorite to be the first celebrity Chiefs fan shown on screen during the Super Bowl. Sudeikis is a lifelong fan of the team and has been vocal about his support on several occasions.

Taylor Swift will of course be in attendance at Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, but for the sake of this betting market, she isn’t regarded as a diehard Chiefs fan, unlike the like of Brad Pitt, Jason Sudeikis and Paul Rudd.

First Famous Chiefs Fan Shown On Super Bowl LVIII Broadcast

Paul Rudd +300

Henry Winkler +350

Eric Stonestreet +400

Jason Sudeikis +400

David Koechner +400

Melissa Etheridge +500

Brad Pitt +600

Rob Riggle +700

Odds correct at time of publication and are subject to change