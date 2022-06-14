BoyleSports Ukraine vs Ireland Betting Offers | £20 Nations League Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Stephen Kenny’s Ireland travel to Lodz, Poland on Tuesday aiming to secure their second win of the Nations League campaign against Ukraine – and BoyleSports are offering new customers £20 worth of free bets on the match.

How to Claim the BoyleSports Ukraine vs Ireland Betting Offer

See below for a quick guide outlining how to redeem BoyleSports’ welcome offer:

BoyleSports Ukraine vs Ireland Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

The key terms and conditions are listed below, so check you qualify before heading over to their platform.

No promo code required.

Offer for new customers only.

Qualifying bet must be £10 and at odds of 1/2 or more.

Available to customers who are 18+

BoyleSports Ukraine vs Ireland Betting

Tuesday night sees Ukraine and Ireland go head-to-head in the pair’s final Nations League fixture until September, with Stephen Kenny’s side holding the momentum after Saturday’s 3-0 win against Scotland in Dublin.

Goals from Alan Browne, Troy Parrott, and Michael Obafemi sealed a famous win for Ireland when their manager needed it most following two straight defeats to Armenia and Tuesday’s opponents.

Ukraine ran away 1-0 winners in Dublin last Wednesday after making ten changes to the side that lost to Wales in the World Cup qualifying playoff final thanks to Viktor Tsygankov’s second-half strike.

Ukraine head into the encounter as heavy favourites, priced at 4/5 on BoyleSports compared to Ireland at 15/4 for the clash at Stadion LKS.

BoyleSports Ukraine vs Ireland Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Acca Loyalty

BoyleSports’ Acca Loyalty offer is perfect for those who are fans of multiple selection bets.

Place five or more qualifying accumulators throughout the week and you will be credited with a £5 free bet.

Key T&Cs: Cashed out, free, voided bets do not qualify. Minimum stake £5 at a combined odds of at least 3/1.

Price Boosts

BoyleSports also have some fantastic odds on selected markets, so keep your eyes peeled on the Ukraine vs Ireland markets on match day.

BoyleSports Review: Should You Claim the Ukraine vs Ireland Free Bet?

BoyleSports’ welcoming offer is there to be redeemed, and with an abundance of international football still left to be played, it is a no-brainer.

It can also be used across their vast platform on any sport you wish.