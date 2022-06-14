Countries
boylesports ukraine vs ireland betting offers 20 nations league free bet

BoyleSports Ukraine vs Ireland Betting Offers | £20 Nations League Free Bet

Updated

1 day ago

on

Stephen Kenny’s Ireland travel to Lodz, Poland on Tuesday aiming to secure their second win of the Nations League campaign against Ukraine – and BoyleSports are offering new customers £20 worth of free bets on the match.

How to Claim the BoyleSports Ukraine vs Ireland Betting Offer

See below for a quick guide outlining how to redeem BoyleSports’ welcome offer:

  1. Click here to sign up to BoyleSports.
  2. Bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or more.
  3. Receive £20 worth of Free bets.
BoyleSports Ukraine vs Ireland Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

The key terms and conditions are listed below, so check you qualify before heading over to their platform.

  • No promo code required.
  • Offer for new customers only.
  • Qualifying bet must be £10 and at odds of 1/2 or more.
  • Available to customers who are 18+

