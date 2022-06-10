BoyleSports Royal Ascot Betting Offer | £20 In Horse Racing Free Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

It’s off to the home of flat turf racing in the UK the five day Royal Ascot Festival. The action gets going on Tuesday and over the meeting there is plenty to look forward to.



Check out the amazing free bet offer from the team at BoyleSports on this page and find out how you can utilise their £20 free bet offer for Royal Ascot in the coming days.

How to Claim the BoyleSports Royal Ascot Betting Offer?

Claiming the BoyleSports Royal Ascot FREE BET bonus is so easy and can be done by anyone 18+ by just following the instructions below.

Click here to sign up to BoyleSports Place a bet of £10+ at odds of evens or greater Receive £20 of Free Bets

BoyleSports Royal Ascot Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

The free bet bonus being offered at BoyleSports is a fantastic one, giving everyone the chance to earn £20 in free bets. Take a look below to see the most important parts of this ‘easy-to-claim’ bonus.

No promo code required

Available to mobile customers only

Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of evens or greater

Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply Offer Terms New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Royal Ascot Betting With BoyleSports



The five-day Royal Ascot Festival is one of the biggest flat racing meetings in worldwide horse racing. It is also the biggest horse racing festival on UK soil in the summer, so making use of BoyleSports’ free bet offer is a no brainer.

At the Royal Ascot Festival there are seven races each day to enjoy, with all five days (Tuesday-Saturday) being covered by the ITV Racing team too.



ITV are beaming four races live into your front rooms on each day of Ascot, that include the Ascot Gold Cup, which three time winner, Stradivarius, is entered in as he goes in search of a fourth win the the headline race of the Royal Ascot Festival. While on Saturday, the Platinum Jubilee Stakes is the feature race – a contest that will include the likes of Home Affairs, Nature Strip and Golden Pal in the field.

So, if you’re considering having a bet on the races at Royal Ascot this week, you should certainly join up with BoyleSports today, as you’ll receive a £20 free bet bonus.

BoyleSports Offers for Existing Customers

Best Odds Guaranteed

There are several horse racing bonuses at BoyleSports, but arguably the most important is their best odds guarantee.

Quite simply, if the SP of a horse is higher than when you placed your bet on it, you’ll be given the SP odds automatically.

Key T&Cs: Win or EW bets placed on UK & Irish horse racing only.

Acca Rewards

This bonus is aimed directly at those who enjoy placing accumulators, and applies to every accumulator with 5+ legs.

Place a qualifying bet and you’ll be able to choose your reward: either boost the odds of your bet, or take insurance, meaning you get your stake back if just one leg loses.

Key T&Cs: Add 5+ selections with min odds 1/5 per selection into your bet slip online on selected sports.

Acca Loyalty

This is another great bonus from BoyleSports for those gamblers who particularly like to place accumulator bets.

It rewards your loyalty for placing bets consistently at the site, as once you’ve placed five qualifying accumulators, you’ll receive a free £5 accumulator bet.

Key T&Cs: Accumulators must have a minimum of 5 legs to qualify, and minimum combined odds of 3/1 (4.0). Minimum stake of £5 per accumulator.

Extra Place Races

BoyleSports regularly offer extra places on their races, meaning that those placing each way bets will have a better chance of scooping a prize.

Key T&Cs: 12+ must run for 4 places, 16+ must run for 5 places, and 20+ must run for 6 places.

Money Back if 2nd to SP Favourite

BoyleSports will refund your stake as a free bet if your chosen horse ends up finishing the race in second place and the SP favourite wins.

Key T&Cs: Max refund £/€20 per customer as a free bet. Applies to Outright Betting only. Applies to win singles & win part of E/W singles only.

BoyleSports review: Should You Claim the Royal Ascot Offer?

There can be no doubting the fact that you should claim this great bonus from BoyleSports. If you’re going to be betting on Royal Ascot anyway, why not claim a nice bonus at the same time?

It is incredibly easy to claim this bonus. Just head over to BoyleSports using our link and then sign up. It’s then just a process of making a deposit and then placing a qualifying bet. You’ll then find £20 in free bets heading into your account.

More Royal Ascot Betting Offers & Free Bets