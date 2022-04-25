More top horse racing this week as we gear up for the five-day Punchestown Festival (Tues-Sat). Billed as the ‘Irish Cheltenham Festival’ we’ve many familar horses on show again and all eyes will be on top Irish trainers – Willie Mullins, Gordon Elliott and Henry De Bromhead. The great news is that we’ve teamed up with Boylesports to give you a £20 free bet to use at Punchestown, plus they also offer BOG prices and money back if your horse is second to the SP fav.



How to Claim the BoyleSports Punchestown Horse Racing Betting Offer?

Claiming the BoyleSports Punchestown horse racing FREE BET bonus is so easy and can be done by anyone 18+ by just following the instructions below.

Click here to sign up to BoyleSports Place a bet of £10+ at odds of evens or greater Receive £20 of Free Bets Daily Horse Racing Specials for Existing Customers

Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing) ✅

BoyleSports Punchestown Festival Horse Racing Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

The free bet bonus being offered at BoyleSports is a must-have, giving everyone the chance to earn £20 in free bets. Take a look below to see the most important parts of this ‘easy-to-claim’ bonus.

No promo code required

Available to mobile customers only

Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of evens or greater

Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply Offer Terms New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Punchestown Festival Horse Racing Betting with Boylesports



Snap up the free £20 Boylesports free bet and you are then free to use it at this week’s Punchestown Festival.

Stacks of races to get involved in with five days of action and many familar horses strutting their stuff again – including Chacun Pour Soi, Energumene, Sir Gerhard, Honeysuckle and Cheltenham Ryanair Chase winner – Allaho.

So, if you’re considering having a bet on the racing at the Punchestown Festival this week, you should certainly join up with BoyleSports today, as you’ll receive a £20 free bet bonus.

BoyleSports Offers for Existing Customers

Best Odds Guaranteed

There are several horse racing bonuses at BoyleSports, but arguably the most important is their best odds guarantee.

Quite simply, if the SP of a horse is higher than when you placed your bet on it, you’ll be given the SP odds automatically.

Therefore, if you back a horse at 5/1 and it returns at 7/1 – Boylesports will pay you out at the bigger 7/1 odds!

Key T&Cs: Win or EW bets placed on UK & Irish horse racing only.

Acca Rewards

This bonus is aimed directly at those who enjoy placing accumulators, and applies to every accumulator with 5+ legs.

Place a qualifying bet and you’ll be able to choose your reward: either boost the odds of your bet, or take insurance, meaning you get your stake back if just one leg loses.

Key T&Cs: Add 5+ selections with min odds 1/5 per selection into your betslip online on selected sports.

Acca Loyalty

This is another great bonus from BoyleSport for those gamblers who particularly like to place accumulator bets.

It rewards your loyalty for placing bets consistently at the site, as once you’ve placed five qualifying accumulators, you’ll receive a free £5 accumulator bet.

Key T&Cs: Accumulators must have a minimum of 5 legs to qualify, and minimum combined odds of 3/1 (4.0). Minimum stake of £5 per accumulator.

Extra Place Races

BolyeSports regularly offer extra places on their races, meaning that those placing each way bets will have a better chance of scooping a prize.

Key T&Cs: 12+ must run for 4 places, 16+ must run for 5 places, and 20+ must run for 6 places.

Money Back if 2nd to SP Favourite

BoyleSports will refund your stake as a free bet if your chosen horse ends up finishing the race in second place and the SP favourite wins.

Key T&Cs: Max refund £/€20 per customer as a free bet. Applies to Outright Betting only. Applies to win singles & win part of E/W singles only.

