BoyleSports Newmarket Craven Meeting 2022 Betting Offers: £20 In Horse Racing Free Bets

It’s off to the home of flat turf racing in the UK this midweek for the 3-day Newmarket Craven Meeting. The action gets going on Tuesday and over the meeting there’s plenty to look forward to and we should also get some early pointers ahead of the season ahead.



How to Claim the BoyleSports Newmarket Craven Meeting Betting Offer?

Claiming the BoyleSports Newmarket races FREE BET bonus is so easy and can be done by anyone 18+ by just following the instructions below.

Click here to sign up to BoyleSports Place a bet of £10+ at odds of evens or greater Receive £20 of Free Bets

BoyleSports Newmarket Craven Meeting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

The free bet bonus being offered at BoyleSports is a fantastic one, giving everyone the chance to earn £20 in free bets. Take a look below to see the most important parts of this ‘easy-to-claim’ bonus.

No promo code required

Available to mobile customers only

Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of evens or greater

Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply Offer Terms New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Newmarket Craven Meeting Betting with Boylesports



The three-day Newmarket Craven Meeting is one of the early-season flat turf contests that will give us some early pointers for the months ahead when it comes to racing on the level.

At the Newmarket Craven Meeting there are seven races each day to enjoy, with the opening two days (Tues and Weds) being covered by the ITV4 horse racing team too.



ITV are beaming four races live into your front rooms on Tuesday, that include the Group Three Nell Gwyn Stakes, which is a useful trial ahead of the 1,000 Guineas – the last horse win win both races was Speciosa in 2006. While on Wednesday, the meeting’s headline race – the Group Three Craven Stakes – is the feature race – an contest that will give us some clues ahead of the 2,000 Guineas.

So, if you’re considering having a bet on the races at Newmarket this week, you should certainly join up with Boylesports today, as you’ll receive a £20 free bet bonus.

BoyleSports Offers for Existing Customers

Best Odds Guaranteed

There are several horse racing bonuses at BoyleSports, but arguably the most important is their best odds guarantee.

Quite simply, if the SP of a horse is higher than when you placed your bet on it, you’ll be given the SP odds automatically.

Key T&Cs: Win or EW bets placed on UK & Irish horse racing only.

Acca Rewards

This bonus is aimed directly at those who enjoy placing accumulators, and applies to every accumulator with 5+ legs.

Place a qualifying bet and you’ll be able to choose your reward: either boost the odds of your bet, or take insurance, meaning you get your stake back if just one leg loses.

Key T&Cs: Add 5+ selections with min odds 1/5 per selection into your betslip online on selected sports.

Acca Loyalty

This is another great bonus from BoyleSport for those gamblers who particularly like to place accumulator bets.

It rewards your loyalty for placing bets consistently at the site, as once you’ve placed five qualifying accumulators, you’ll receive a free £5 accumulator bet.

Key T&Cs: Accumulators must have a minimum of 5 legs to qualify, and minimum combined odds of 3/1 (4.0). Minimum stake of £5 per accumulator.

Extra Place Races

BolyeSports regularly offer extra places on their races, meaning that those placing each way bets will have a better chance of scooping a prize.

Key T&Cs: 12+ must run for 4 places, 16+ must run for 5 places, and 20+ must run for 6 places.

Money Back if 2nd to SP Favourite

BoyleSports will refund your stake as a free bet if your chosen horse ends up finishing the race in second place and the SP favourite wins.

Key T&Cs: Max refund £/€20 per customer as a free bet. Applies to Outright Betting only. Applies to win singles & win part of E/W singles only.

Newmarket Craven Meeting Tips and Best Bets

We take a look at the main Newmarket Craven Meeting races at the three-day meeting – giving you the key Newmarket Trends and also our Newmarket tips and best bets.

2022 Newmarket Craven Meeting Times and Race Names

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Wednesday 13th April 2022

1:15 – bet365 British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f RTV

1:50 – Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 6f ITV4

2:25 – bet365 European Free Handicap (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4

3:00 – bet365 Earl Of Sefton Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m1f ITV4

3:35 – Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4

4:10 – bet365 European Breeders’ Fund Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m RTV

4:45 – bet365 Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-95) 1m2f RTV

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Wednesday 13th April 2022

1:15 – Rossdales Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 7f RTV

1:50 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 6f ITV4

2:25 – bet365 Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 1m ITV4

3:00 – Connaught Access Flooring Abernant Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV4

3:35 – bet365 Craven Stakes (Group 3) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 (3yo) 1m ITV4

4:10 – bet365 British EBF “Confined” Novice Stakes (For Horses Which Have Run No More Than Once) (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m2f RTV

4:45 – Best Odds Guaranteed At bet365 Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-85) 1m RTV

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Thursday 14th April 2022

1:15 – Alex Scott Maiden Stakes Cl4 (3yo) 7f RTV

1:50 – bet365 British EBF Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f RTV

2:25 – bet365 British EBF Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 7f RTV

3:00 – Pat Smullen Memorial Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 1m RTV

3:35 – bet365 Feilden Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m1f RTV

4:10 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 7f RTV

4:45 – Price Promise At bet365 Handicap Cl3 (4yo+ 0-95) 5f RTV

Already Got A Boylesports Account? More Newmarket Craven Meeting Free Bets