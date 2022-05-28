BoyleSports Liverpool vs Real Madrid Betting Offers | £20 Champions League Final Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ahead of the Champions League final on Saturday night, we have found a fantastic offer from BoyleSports who are giving new customers £20 in free bets ahead of the fixture – read on to find out more.

How to Claim the BoyleSports Liverpool vs Real Madrid Betting Offer

Follow these three easy steps by clicking the link below and signing up to receive your free bet ahead of Saturday’s final.

BoyleSports Liverpool vs Real Madrid Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

Before heading over to Boylesports, make yourself familiar with the terms and conditions, which we have kindly condensed down below:

No promo code required.

Bonus for new customers only.

Qualifying bet must be £10 and at odds of 1/2 or greater.

Available to customers who are 18+

Best Champions League Final Betting Offers Sites Highlights Register 1. Bet £10 Get £30 Champions League Free Bet + £10 Casino Bonus Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Claim Offer 2. Bet £10 Get £30 Champions League Free Bet New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply Claim Offer 3. Bet £30 Get £30 Champions League Free Bet Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Claim Offer 4. Bet £10 Get £30 In Champions League Free Bets T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Claim Offer 5. Bet £10 Get £30 In Champions League Free Bets New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply Claim Offer 6. Bet £10 Get £20 Champions League Free Bets New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Claim Offer

BoyleSports Liverpool vs Real Madrid Betting

It is Champions League final day on Saturday as Liverpool go head-to-head with Real Madrid at the Stade de France, in a rematch of 2018’s final in Kyiv.

Real Madrid have enjoyed a magical knockout run to reach the final, overcoming Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City on their way to setting up a date with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The Reds have enjoyed somewhat of an easier ride, facing Inter Milan, Benfica and Villarreal in the knockout stages and will be seen as the fresher side heading into the showdown.

Liverpool are indeed the favourites, floating around a price of evens and will look to avenge their Premier League final day heartbreak with a third trophy this season to put alongside the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

There is a possibility that Thiago could miss Saturday’s match after a muscular injury forced the Spaniard to be substituted at half-time during Sunday’s 3-1 win against Wolves. Fabinho is also a doubt, but is expected to suit up and be amongst the squad.

Whatever your predictions, get signed up to BoyleSports ready for Saturday night.

BoyleSports Liverpool vs Real Madrid Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Acca Loyalty

Existing customers can benefit from BoyleSports’ Acca Loyalty promotion – simply place five or more qualifying accumulators to receive a £5 free bet in return.

Key T&Cs: Cashed out, free, voided bets do not qualify. Minimum stake £5 at a combined odds of at least 3/1.

Price Boosts

BoyleSports also regularly update individual markets with boosted prices, so keep your eyes peeled for increased odds on match day.

BoyleSports Review: Should You Claim the Liverpool vs Real Madrid Free Bet?

Spice up your viewing by having a punt, with BoyleSports’ welcoming offer sure to come in handy.

It is worth noting that the free bets can be used across the sportsbook, so using the guide listed in this article, head over to BoyleSports for the Champions League final.