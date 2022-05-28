BoyleSports Liverpool vs Real Madrid Betting Offers | £20 Champions League Final Free Bet

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Ahead of the Champions League final on Saturday night, we have found a fantastic offer from BoyleSports who are giving new customers £20 in free bets ahead of the fixture – read on to find out more.
How to Claim the BoyleSports Liverpool vs Real Madrid Betting Offer
Follow these three easy steps by clicking the link below and signing up to receive your free bet ahead of Saturday’s final.
- Click here to sign up to BoyleSports.
- Bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or greater.
- Receive £20 worth of Free bets.
BoyleSports Liverpool vs Real Madrid Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets
Before heading over to Boylesports, make yourself familiar with the terms and conditions, which we have kindly condensed down below:
- No promo code required.
- Bonus for new customers only.
- Qualifying bet must be £10 and at odds of 1/2 or greater.
- Available to customers who are 18+
Best Champions League Final Betting Offers
BoyleSports Liverpool vs Real Madrid Betting
It is Champions League final day on Saturday as Liverpool go head-to-head with Real Madrid at the Stade de France, in a rematch of 2018’s final in Kyiv.
Real Madrid have enjoyed a magical knockout run to reach the final, overcoming Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City on their way to setting up a date with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.
The Reds have enjoyed somewhat of an easier ride, facing Inter Milan, Benfica and Villarreal in the knockout stages and will be seen as the fresher side heading into the showdown.
Liverpool are indeed the favourites, floating around a price of evens and will look to avenge their Premier League final day heartbreak with a third trophy this season to put alongside the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.
There is a possibility that Thiago could miss Saturday’s match after a muscular injury forced the Spaniard to be substituted at half-time during Sunday’s 3-1 win against Wolves. Fabinho is also a doubt, but is expected to suit up and be amongst the squad.
Whatever your predictions, get signed up to BoyleSports ready for Saturday night.
BoyleSports Liverpool vs Real Madrid Betting Offers for Existing Customers
Acca Loyalty
Existing customers can benefit from BoyleSports’ Acca Loyalty promotion – simply place five or more qualifying accumulators to receive a £5 free bet in return.
Key T&Cs: Cashed out, free, voided bets do not qualify. Minimum stake £5 at a combined odds of at least 3/1.
Price Boosts
BoyleSports also regularly update individual markets with boosted prices, so keep your eyes peeled for increased odds on match day.
BoyleSports Review: Should You Claim the Liverpool vs Real Madrid Free Bet?
Spice up your viewing by having a punt, with BoyleSports’ welcoming offer sure to come in handy.
It is worth noting that the free bets can be used across the sportsbook, so using the guide listed in this article, head over to BoyleSports for the Champions League final.
