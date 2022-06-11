BoyleSports Ireland vs Scotland Betting Offers | £20 Nations League Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Stephen Kenny’s Ireland welcome Scotland to the Aviva Stadium this weekend, aiming to secure their first win of the Nations League campaign – and BoyleSports are offering new customers £20 worth of free bets on the match.

How to Claim the BoyleSports Ireland vs Scotland Betting Offer

See below for a quick guide outlining how to redeem BoyleSports’ welcome offer:

BoyleSports Ireland vs Scotland Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

The key terms and conditions are listed below, so check you qualify before heading over to their platform.

No promo code required.

Offer for new customers only.

Qualifying bet must be £10 and at odds of 1/2 or more.

Available to customers who are 18+

Best Football Betting Offers Sites Highlights Register 1. Bet £10 Get £30 Football Free Bet + £10 Casino Bonus Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Claim Offer 2. Bet £10 Get £30 Football Free Bet New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply Claim Offer 3. Bet £30 Get £30 Football Free Bet Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Claim Offer 4. Bet £10 Get £30 In Football Free Bets T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Claim Offer 5. Bet £10 Get £30 In Football Free Bets New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply Claim Offer 6. Bet £10 Get £20 Football Free Bets New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Claim Offer

BoyleSports Ireland vs Scotland Betting

Ireland and Scotland will meet this weekend for the first time since 2015, and the occasion couldn’t be coming at a better time for Steve Clarke’s Scots in the midst of a slump from the hosts.

Ireland have suffered consecutive defeats to open their Nations League campaign against Armenia and Ukraine, which were both games Stephen Kenny’s side were expected to win comfortably.

Ukraine ended Scotland’s World Cup hopes before being knocked out themselves in the playoff final by Wales last week, but the Scots responded in impressive fashion with a 2-0 win over Armenia on Wednesday.

Ireland are currently favourites for the encounter at 17/10 on BoyleSports, with Scotland at a slightly longer 9/5 for the occasion.

BoyleSports Ireland vs Scotland Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Acca Loyalty

BoyleSports’ Acca Loyalty offer is perfect for those who are fans of multiple selection bets.

Place five or more qualifying accumulators throughout the week and you will be credited with a £5 free bet.

Key T&Cs: Cashed out, free, voided bets do not qualify. Minimum stake £5 at a combined odds of at least 3/1.

Price Boosts

BoyleSports also have some fantastic odds on selected markets, so keep your eyes peeled on the Ireland vs Scotland markets on match day.

BoyleSports Review: Should You Claim the Ireland vs Scotland Free Bet?

BoyleSports’ welcoming offer is there to be redeemed, and with an abundance of international football still left to be played, it is a no-brainer.

It can also be used across their vast platform on any sport you wish.