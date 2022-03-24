BoyleSports IPL Betting Offers | £30 Indian Premier League Free Bet

For cricket fans, the Indian Premier League is a highlight of the year, where they get to watch the world’s best players take each other in for two months of big-hitting action. Many people love betting on the IPL, and if you’re one of them, you should check out the fantastic BoyleSports IPL betting bonus on this page.

How to Claim the BoyleSports IPL Betting Offer?

Claiming the BoyleSports Indian Premier League free bet bonus is really easy and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up to BoyleSports using a mobile device Place a bet of £10+ of evens or higher You’ll then get £30 of Free Bets

BoyleSports IPL Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

The bonus being offered at BoyleSports is one of the very best IPL bonuses you’re likely to find anywhere online. To find out about the most important aspects of this great bonus, take a look below.

No promo code required

£30 free bets for new mobile customers only

Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of evens or higher

Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply Offer Terms New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Find out how to bet on IPL online.

BoyleSports Indian Premier League Betting

The Indian Premier League has grown to become one of the world’s largest sporting events. This year, 10 teams will go up against each other, with all hoping to reach the final at the end of May.

Throughout the tournament, you’ll be able to see some of the world’s best T20 players taking each other on. There will be big scores, tumbling wickets and insane amounts of action, and people from around the world will tune in to watch.

If you’re a fan of betting on cricket, you should definitely claim the great bonus from BoyleSports, which is worth £30.

BoyleSports IPL Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Acca Rewards

The Acca Rewards promotion from BoyleSports does exactly as you’d assume – it rewards you for placing accumulator bets!

Place a 5-leg or more acca and you can boost the odds you receive, or choose to have your bet refunded if one leg causes your acca to lose.

Key T&Cs: Add 5+ selections with min odds 1/5 per selection into your betslip online on selected sports.

Acca Loyalty

The Acca Loyalty promotion is perfect for gamblers who like to place lots of accumulator bets throughout the week.

Quite simply, place 5 or more qualifying accumulators and you’ll receive a free accumulator bet worth £5.

Key T&Cs: Accumulators must have a minimum of 5 legs to qualify, and minimum combined odds of 3/1 (4.0). Minimum stake of £5 per accumulator.

BoyleSports review: Should You Claim the IPL Offer?

You should definitely claim the BoyleSports free bet bonus. You’ll be able to use it to make bets on all IPL games, and it could be the free £20 bet that wins you thousands!

To claim this fantastic IPL free bet bonus at BoyleSports, just head there using a link on this page and then place a £10 qualifying bet. The free bets will then be placed into your betting account.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply Offer Terms New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

More Indian Premier League Betting Offers & Free Bets