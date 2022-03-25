BoyleSports Doncaster Races Betting Offer: £20 Lincoln Free Bets

Claim the BoyleSports £20 Free Bet Offer

The curtain goes up on another horse racing turf season this Saturday at Doncaster, with 8 races to take in on Town Moor, with the feature race the Lincoln Handicap at 3:35.



We’ve a big field of 22 runners heading to post for the Lincoln Handicap – but in a race that’s seen ALL of the last 18 winners aged 6 or younger this is a key stat to take into the contest.

Doncaster Horse Racing Tips with BoyleSports



1.50 Doncaster Tips – The Charles Hills stable won this race last year and seem to have another huge chance – this year with GARRUS @ 7/4 with BoyleSports, who is the top-rated horse in the race. This 6 year-old is back down into Listed grade after going well in Group company (G3 winner in France last Aug) last season. He’s also gone well fresh – therefore, the 5 ½ month break isn’t a worry. Diligent Harry looks his main danger and can go well too. Bielsa has a bit to answer after disappointing here last November, so a chance is also taken on the race-fit MONDAMMEJ (e/w) @ 10/1 with BoyleSports – he’s been in decent form over the winter on the all weather tracks, but is also a 3-time winner on the grass.

2.25 Doncaster Tips – Empirestateofmind, General Lee and Mostawaa will all have their supporters here, so will A Boy Named Ivy and Star Shield. However, the Andrew Balding camp have a useful 23% strike-rate with their 4 year-olds at the course so their MAY NIGHT (e/w) @ 9/1 with BoyleSports is interesting. Fit from several runs on the AW, this 4 year-old does have a bit to answer on the grass, but the cheekpieces on for the first time look a plus and jockey David Probert is back doing the steering – his last rides runs on the horse read 3-1-3. The other stable with a nice record here is the Ed Dunlop team (29%) with their 4 year-olds – they send out ARTHUR’S REALM (e/w) @ 12/1 with BoyleSports This 4 year-old has also been running on the AW, but the switch back to the turf is a positive as his only career success has been on the turf. In fact, he’s only finished out of the first three on the grass twice from 8 starts.

3.00 Doncaster Tips – Only four runners in this race and on these terms it’s difficult to ignore from the 112-rated CHINDT @ 8/11 with BoyleSports This 4 year-old is stabled by Richard Hannon and at these weights has 12lbs in-hand on the other three runners. He was well-fancied for the 2000 Guineas last term and ran a cracking fifth that time – despite not winning a race after was taking on much better horses. He also won first time out last term, so the 169-day absence is okay. Boosala, for trainer William Haggas, has to be on the shortlist too, but the Roger Varian stable have a fine record in this contest – winning 3 of the last 5 – so their ROYAL CHAMPION @ 10/3 with BoyleSports is next best.

3.35 Doncaster Tips (Lincoln Handicap) – The William Haggas stable will be hoping to win the Lincoln Handicap for a fifth time, which would be a record – he’s got a decent hand again too with the unbeaten (3-from-3) Mujtaba, who has been heading up the betting for a while, plus he’s also got Irish Admiral and AMETIST (e/w) @ 12/1 with BoyleSports in the race. However, the first-two named of those Haggas runners are drawn low and with 14 of the last 18 winners drawn 9 or higher this is a potential negative. Another player according to the betting – Saleymm – is also drawn low, so, therefore, a chance is taken on their Ametist. This 5 year-old is drawn in 13, so will have many options in the middle and was a nice third in the Cambridgeshire Handicap at HQ last time out. He’s won four of his 8 races too so knows how to get his head in front and Cieren Fallon riding is a positive in the saddle. Others to respect are Brunch, Roque Bear and Darkness, but the other main pick is the Andrew Balding runner – NOTRE BELLE BETE (e/w) @ 15/2 with BoyleSports, who landed the Lincoln Trial at Wolverhampton last time out. This 4 year-old is drawn 21 but is also fit from the AW after two successes since joining the Balding stable recently.

Note: Odds are subect to change

Doncaster Races Full Schedule – Saturday 26th March 2022

1:15 – SBK Brocklesby Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f ITV

1:50 – SBK Cammidge Trophy Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV

2:25 – SBK Spring Mile Handicap Cl2 (4yo+) 1m ITV

3:00 – SBK Doncaster Mile Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m ITV

3:35 – SBK Lincoln (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (4yo+) 1m ITV

4:10 – SBK Betting Podcast Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) Cl5 (3yo) 1m2f SKY

4:46 – SBK Apprentice Handicap (R1 Of The Go Racing In Yorkshire Future Stars Series) (Div I) Cl5 (4yo+ 0-70) 1m2f SKY

5:16 – SBK Apprentice Handicap (R1 Of The Go Racing In Yorkshire Future Stars Series) (Div II) Cl5 (4yo+ 0-70) 1m2f SKY

