BoyleSports Cheltenham Betting Offers | £30 Cheltenham Bet Credits for 2022 Festival

The highlight of the British horse racing calendar is nearly upon us. The Cheltenham Festival features 28 races, all of which attract a huge amount of betting. If you’re going to be betting on Cheltenham, make sure you check out the BoyleSports free bet offer first – you’ll find details of the bonus below.

How to Claim the BoyleSports Cheltenham Betting Offer?

Claiming the BoyleSports Cheltenham betting offer is incredibly easy and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up to BoyleSports Deposit and place a bet of £10 at odds of evens or higher You will then receive £30 Cheltenham Bet Credits

BoyleSports Cheltenham Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Bet Credits

If you’re looking for a fantastic Cheltenham free bet offer, then look no further than BoyleSports. They’re giving away £30 in free bets, and you can find out about the key points below.

£30 Bet Credits for new customers

Qualifying bet must be at least £10 with odds of evens or higher

Free bet credits are not withdrawable

Available to customers who are 18+

Already claimed the BoyleSports free bet? Take a look at the best Cheltenham betting offers and free bets.

BoyleSports Cheltenham Festival Betting

The Cheltenham Festival is a yearly horse racing extravaganza, loved by gamblers for, amongst other things, the great range of betting options it offers.

You’ll be able to bet on all 28 of the races at BoyleSports, with various markets offered for every race.

You’ll can boost the amount of money you wager on Cheltenham races by heading to BoyleSports, where they’re offering £30 in free bets to everyone making a qualifying £10 bet. Why not head there today and claim the free bet for yourself?

BoyleSports Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Best Odds Guaranteed But Better

You’ll find that most bookmakers have guaranteed best odds, and this list of top bookmakers includes BoyleSports.

They’ll give you the SP odds if you placed a bet at lower odds. This is the case for all early or board prices and includes both Win and E/W bets.

Key T&Cs: Applies to all UK and Irish horse races. Bets placed after the off do not qualify for this offer.

Free Bet If 2nd to the SP Fav

Place a bet on any race at Cheltenham and you’ll receive your stake back as a free bet if your horse finishes second to the SP favourite.

This is a fantastic Cheltenham Festival offer for those looking to bet on a horse that’s not the SP favourite.

Key T&Cs: Max refund £/€20 per customer as a free bet. Applies to win singles and win part of E/W singles only.

Acca Rewards

The Acca Rewards promotion allows you to either boost your acca up to 100% or take out insurance on one leg of your acca losing.

This is very similar to the William Hill Acca Freedom bet and is fantastic for anyone looking to bet on any Cheltenham race.

Key T&Cs: You cannot use specials, boosts, any free bet or any other promotion. A minimum of five selections and minimum odds of 1/5 for each selection.

Extra Place Races

This is a superb bonus for anyone looking to make each way bets on the races at the Cheltenham Festival.

Quite simply, selected races give prizes for more than three places – races with 12-15 runners pay out four places, 16-19 pay five places, and 20+ pay six places.

Key T&Cs: Applies to specific races only. Race will revert to normal place terms if criteria not met.

Cheltenham Non Runner No Bet

As is the case with most of the best Cheltenham bookmakers, BoyleSports will give your stake back if your horse doesn’t start the race.

This promotion ensures that you’ll never be disappointed at losing money when a horse pulls out pre-race.

Key T&Cs: Applies to singles and upwards. Applies to all ante post bets placed on races at the Cheltenham Festival only.

Acca Loyalty

This is a fantastic bonus that rewards everyone who likes to place accas. Quite simply, you’ll receive a £5 Acca Bet once you’ve placed five qualifying accas at the site.

This bonus is across all sports, so you can mix and match. For example, you might make a couple of acca bets on football, then three at Cheltenham, and you’ll still get the bonus.

Key T&Cs: Only accumulators with five or more legs and with an overall price of 3/1 apply. Free bets expire seven days after being issued.

BoyleSports review: Should You Claim the Cheltenham Offer?

You should definitely claim this superb bonus offer from BoyleSports, as it’s from a highly reputable company and has fair terms and conditions.

You’ll be able to claim your £30 in free bets simply by making a £10 qualifying bet. You can then spend the free bets on all races at the Cheltenham Festival, as well as elsewhere in the BoyleSports sportsbook.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply Offer Terms New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

