BoyleSports Benn vs Van Heerden Betting Offers | £20 Boxing Free Bet

2022 has already had some fantastic boxing encounters, and another exciting bout is set for April 16th, when Conor Benn goes head-to-head with South African Chris Van Heerden. Betting is expected to be heavy for this welterweight encounter, and if you’re going to have a wager, make sure you claim a free bet – such as the one from BoyleSports.

How to Claim the BoyleSports Benn vs Van Heerden Betting Offer?

It’s exceptionally easy to get your hand on this bonus from BoyleSports – just follow the step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up to BoyleSports using a mobile device Place a bet of £10+ at odds of evens or greater Receive £20 of Free Bets

BoyleSports Benn vs Van Heerden Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

Take a look below to find out about the main terms and conditions of the fantastic Benn vs Van Heerden bonus from BoyleSports.

No promo code required

Available to mobile customers only

Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of evens or greater

Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply Offer Terms New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+.T&C’s Apply. **18+. UK/IRE customers only. Max refund £/€20. Win or win part of e/w outright singles only. 5 or more runners. 1st bet on each race. Free bet expires after 7 days. Free/void/antepost bets don’t qualify. Unnamed 2nd Favs don’t qualify.

BoyleSports Benn vs Van Heerden Betting

Conor Benn can now claim to be one of the best welterweight fighters in the world. He’s never lost a professional bout and managed to notch up three victories in 2021, against Samuel Vargas, Adrián Granados and Chris Algieri.

Van Heerden, on the other hand, is currently unranked, after a long spell of inactivity. However, Benn mustn’t take “The Heat” lightly, as the South African has only lost twice in a long career and is a former IBF champion.

There’s expected to be plenty of betting on this bout, and if you’re going to place a wager, you should make sure you claim your free bet from BoyleSports, which is worth £20.

BoyleSports Boxing Betting Offers for Existing Customers

There are not currently any other betting offers available at BoyleSports for those looking to bet on boxing. While this is disappointing, it shouldn’t dissuade you from grabbing the BoyleSports free bet bonus and using it to bet on Benn vs Van Heerden. After all, it could be this £20 free bet that wins you thousands!

BoyleSports review: Should You Claim the Benn vs Van Heerden Offer?

Yes, you should definitely claim this bonus. If you’re already going to bet on the fight, it makes complete sense to claim £20 in free bets, which you can also use to bet on the fight, or on any other bet in the sportsbook.

To claim this fantastic bonus, just head to BoyleSports using a link on this page. You can then spend a couple of minutes signing up, before depositing and placing a qualifying bet. You’ll then find yourself receiving £20 in free bets.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply Offer Terms New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+.T&C’s Apply. **18+. UK/IRE customers only. Max refund £/€20. Win or win part of e/w outright singles only. 5 or more runners. 1st bet on each race. Free bet expires after 7 days. Free/void/antepost bets don’t qualify. Unnamed 2nd Favs don’t qualify.

More Benn vs Van Heerden Betting Offers & Free Bets