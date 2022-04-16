Countries
BoyleSports Benn vs Van Heerden Betting Offers | £20 Boxing Free Bet

BoyleSports Benn vs Van Heerden Betting Offers | £20 Boxing Free Bet

Updated

9 hours ago

on

BoyleSports Bet £10, Get £20

Claim the BoyleSports Benn vs Van Heerden Betting Offer

2022 has already had some fantastic boxing encounters, and another exciting bout is set for April 16th, when Conor Benn goes head-to-head with South African Chris Van Heerden. Betting is expected to be heavy for this welterweight encounter, and if you’re going to have a wager, make sure you claim a free bet – such as the one from BoyleSports.

How to Claim the BoyleSports Benn vs Van Heerden Betting Offer?

It’s exceptionally easy to get your hand on this bonus from BoyleSports – just follow the step-by-step instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to BoyleSports using a mobile device
  2. Place a bet of £10+ at odds of evens or greater
  3. Receive £20 of Free Bets

