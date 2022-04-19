BoyleSports Snooker World Championship Betting Offers | £20 Snooker Free Bet

BoyleSports are offering new customers a £20 free bet, and what better time to take advantage of this offer than during the Snooker World Championship. With just over two weeks still to play, there is plenty of opportunity for customers to make a profit using this offer.
How to Claim the BoyleSports Snooker World Championship Betting Offer?
Luckily for new customers, BoyleSports have made it easy for users to redeem this offer – just check our step-by-step guide below before signing up.
- Click here to sign up to BoyleSports.
- Bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher.
- Receive £20 worth of Free Bets.
BoyleSports Snooker World Championship Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets
It is worthy to note the terms and conditions before diving into the markets, and you can find the key points from BoyleSports’ offer below.
- No promo code required.
- Bonus for new customers only.
- Qualifying bet must be £10 and at odds of 1/2 or greater.
- Available to customers who are 18+
BoyleSports Snooker World Championship Betting
The last snooker major of the season, and certainly the most prestigious. The World Championship is shaping up to be an all-time classic this year, with several players heading into the tournament with serious claims.
Last year’s winner Mark Selby will be looking to make it two in a row and five world titles overall, but he has struggled to make a serious impact this season.
Elsewhere Ronnie O’Sullivan is aiming for a record-equalling seventh world title in his 30th appearance at the Crucible to draw alongside Scottish legend Stephen Hendry, while relative newcomer Zhao Xintong, who clinched the UK Championship this season, has broken through this year by winning two ranking events.
Australian Neil Robertson is heavily favoured by bookmakers and experts after a fruitful year. He will be hoping to end a 12-year wait for snooker’s top prize.
BoyleSports Betting Offers for Existing Customers
Acca Loyalty
Those already registered with BoyleSports can make use of their Acca Loyalty bonus – existing customers simply have to place five or more qualifying accumulators to receive a £5 free bet in return.
Key T&Cs: Cashed out, free, voided bets do not qualify. Minimum stake £5 at a combined odds of at least 3/1.
Price Boosts
BoyleSports also have constantly updating price boosts on selected markets, so be sure to look at their offers for the World Championship over the next two weeks.
BoyleSports Review: Should You Claim the £20 Free Bet Offer?
There is almost certainly value to be had during this tournament with very little to choose between the top seeds. As mentioned, BoyleSport also offer some lucrative price boosts, so if you are wise with splitting the £20 in free bets, there may be some money to be had in these first round matches.
It is worth noting that the free bets can be used across the sportsbook, so make sure you sign up using this guide to receive your bonus.
