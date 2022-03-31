Boylesport 2022 Scottish Grand National Offers | £20 Scottish National Free Bet

Claim the BoyleSports Scottish Grand National Betting Offer

All eyes will be on the Scottish Grand National this Saturday (2nd April 22) as a big field line up to try and win the £84k first prize. The Christian Williams-trained Kitty’s Light heads the betting at this stage and to help you enjoy the big race evern more we’ve teamed up with BoyleSports to bring you a £20 free bet to use on the race.



How to Claim the BoyleSports Scottish Grand National Betting Offer?

Claiming the BoyleSports Scottish Grand National betting offer is incredibly easy and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up to BoyleSports Deposit and place a bet of £10 at odds of evens or higher You will then receive £20 Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply **18+. UK & IRE mobile customers only. 1/5 Odds. 25+ must run for 7 places. Applies to Each-Way Market only. Race will revert to normal place terms if criteria not met. Applies to bets placed from 8 am on the day of the race. Applies to Outright Betting only. T&Cs apply Offer Terms New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C’s Apply **18+. UK & IRE mobile customers only. 1/5 Odds. 25+ must run for 7 places. Applies to Each-Way Market only. Race will revert to normal place terms if criteria not met. Applies to bets placed from 8 am on the day of the race. Applies to Outright Betting only. T&Cs apply

BoyleSports Scottish Grand National Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

If you’re looking for a fantastic Scottish Grand National free bet offer, then look no further than BoyleSports. They’re giving away £20 in free bets, and you can find out about the key points below.

BoyleSports also have some excellent offers for their existing customers, including Best Odds Guaranteed prices, Extra place races and free bet refunds on selected races if 2nd to SP favourites (more below).

£20 Free Bets for new customers

Qualifying bet must be at least £10 with odds of evens or higher

Free Bets are not withdrawable

Available to customers who are 18+

Cracking offers for existing customers

Scottish Grand National Trends – Help Find The Winner Of The Scottish Grand National

Saturday’s Scottish Grand National will have a field of 30+ runners, so to help narrow down the Scottish Grand National runners we’ve highlighted the key trends and stats to apply to the race.

For example – 16 of the last 18 Scottish Grand National winners were aged 8 or older, while we’ve only seen one winning Scottish Grand National favourite in the last 18 renewals.

Use our 2022 Scottish Grand National trends to help the best profile based on past winners.

Scottish Grand National Tips

The Ferry Master @ 8/1 with BoyleSports was a cracking fourth in the Scottish Grand National 12 months ago but gets in this year off a 5lb lower mark.

A recent close second at Newcastle will have him spot on for this and with that last run also coming off the back of a wind op then can be expected to have more to come in a race he’s gone well in before.

BoyleSports Scottish Grand National Betting

You can boost the amount of money you wager at the Ayr races – including in the Scottish Grand National – this weekend by heading to BoyleSports, where they’re offering £20 in free bets to everyone making a qualifying £10 bet. Why not head there today and claim the free bet for yourself?

BoyleSports Scottish Grand National Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Best Odds Guaranteed ……..But Better

You’ll find that most bookmakers have guaranteed best odds, and this list of top bookmakers includes BoyleSports.

They’ll give you the SP odds if you placed a bet at lower odds. This is the case for all early or board prices and includes both Win and E/W bets.

Key T&Cs: Applies to all UK and Irish horse races. Bets placed after the off do not qualify for this offer.

Free Bet If 2nd to the SP Fav

Place a bet on any race at Ayr and you’ll receive your stake back as a free bet if your horse finishes second to the SP favourite – this is open to new and existing customers.

This is a fantastic Scottish Grand National offer for those looking to bet on a horse that’s not the SP favourite.

Key T&Cs: Max refund £/€20 per customer as a free bet. Applies to win singles and win part of E/W singles only.

Acca Rewards

The Acca Rewards promotion allows you to either boost your acca up to 100% or take out insurance on one leg of your acca losing.

This is very similar to the William Hill Acca Freedom bet and is fantastic for anyone looking to bet on any horse race.

Key T&Cs: You cannot use specials, boosts, any free bet or any other promotion. A minimum of five selections and minimum odds of 1/5 for each selection.

Extra Place Races

This is a superb bonus for anyone looking to make each way bets on the races daily.

Quite simply, selected races give prizes for more than three places – races with 12-15 runners pay out four places, 16-19 pay five places, and 20+ pay six places.

Key T&Cs: Applies to specific races only. Race will revert to normal place terms if criteria not met.

Acca Loyalty

This is a fantastic bonus that rewards everyone who likes to place accas. Quite simply, you’ll receive a £5 Acca Bet once you’ve placed five qualifying accas at the site.

This bonus is across all sports, so you can mix and match. For example, you might make a couple of acca bets on football, then three at Ayr on Saturday, and you’ll still get the bonus.

Key T&Cs: Only accumulators with five or more legs and with an overall price of 3/1 apply. Free bets expire seven days after being issued.

BoyleSports review: Should You Claim the Scottish Grand National Offer?

You should definitely claim this superb bonus offer from BoyleSports, as it’s from a highly reputable company and has fair terms and conditions.

You’ll be able to claim your £20 in free bets simply by making a £10 qualifying bet. You can then spend the free bets on all races at the Ayr races – including the Scottish Grand National, as well as elsewhere in the BoyleSports sportsbook.

