Boxing Live Streaming | How to Watch Wood vs Conlan for Free

Lee Wood will duke it out with Michael Conlan for the WBA featherweight title in Nottingham this Saturday night, March 12th, and if you want to know how to watch Wood vs Conlan for free by using the boxing live streaming services located at UK bookmakers, this is the article for you.

The Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham is the venue for this Saturday night’s showdown when Leigh Wood defends his WBA featherweight title against mandatory challenger Michael Conlan. It’s a tough first title defense for Wood. Conlan is a highly skilled opponent, boasting a top amateur career, an Olympic bronze medal, and a World Amateur Championship gold medal. So, this fight should certainly make for a quality night’s viewing.

How to Watch Wood vs Conlan for Free

Wood vs Conlan Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Leigh Wood 6/4 Michael Conlan 8/15

Wood vs Conlan preview

Leigh Wood (25-2, 15 KO) may be the defending WBA featherweight championship, but he heads into his first title defense in his home city of Nottingham as the slight betting underdog, and that’s despite the fact that he outworked and finished a top prospect in Xu Can in the final round of his last fight.

This is because Michael Conlan’s amateur and Olympic record speaks for itself. He’s a flashy boxer with a unique skill set who is able to land barrages if he gets on the inside, and he comes with plenty of hype, too.

Coupled with the fact that prior to switching up his camp, the champ, Leigh Wood, lost cleanly to Jazza Dickens just three fights ago, and a picture starts to emerge as to why Conlan is the bookmakers’ favourite heading into Nottingham on the 12th, March.

Still, though, this is Leigh Wood’s fight to win – the WBA featherweight champion will be fighting in front of his home crowd on a card that’s been put together by his own promotional company, and, flash though Conlan is, there are many within the industry who doubt his ability to box at the highest level. And that’s despite all the promotional work and hype that’s been put out there on his behalf.

All in all, this should be a close and entertaining fight. But, given Wood is at home and, at 33, needs to make a charge to the upper echelons of the sport quickly to set up some big paydays, and, because the fight is under his promotional banner, we’re backing Wood to claim a late stoppage.

Wood vs Conlan prediction: Wood to win by TKO in Round 10 @ 33/1 at bet365

What time is Wood vs Conlan?

Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan is expected to begin at 22:00 GMT LIVE from the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham.

